NAPIA Members Mobilize to Support Property Owners Impacted by Hurricane Francine in Louisiana and Surrounding States

HOUMA, LA, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Association of Public Insurance Adjusters (NAPIA) announced today that its members from across the nation are mobilizing to assist property owners in Louisiana and neighboring states who have suffered damage from Hurricane Francine. The Category 2 storm made landfall on September 11, 2024, causing extensive damage and power outages throughout the Southeast.According to recent reports, over 285,000 homes and businesses in Louisiana remain without power. The storm’s strong winds and heavy rain have impacted areas from Tennessee to southwest Georgia and the Florida Panhandle. As residents and business owners begin to assess the damage, NAPIA’s licensed Public Adjusters are on the ground, ready to offer professional guidance during this challenging time.Expert Help for Property Damage ClaimsNAPIA urges property owners affected by Hurricane Francine to enlist the services of a licensed Public Adjuster. These professionals are trained in the complexities of property loss adjustment and can assist policyholders in preparing, filing, and adjusting insurance claims to ensure fair compensation.“After a natural disaster like Hurricane Francine, dealing with insurance claims can be overwhelming,” said Matthew Blumkin, President of NAPIA. “Our members are dedicated to helping property owners navigate this process with the expertise and care they need to recover as quickly as possible.”Public Adjusters: Trusted, Ethical, and QualifiedPublic Adjusters who are members of NAPIA adhere to a strict code of ethics and professional conduct. Policyholders working with NAPIA members can be confident that they are receiving representation from experienced professionals committed to advocating on their behalf.For a list of NAPIA-qualified Public Adjusters available to assist property owners in affected areas, visit: https://www.napia.com/find-a-public-adjuster About NAPIAThe National Association of Public Insurance Adjusters (NAPIA) represents licensed Public Adjusters who are committed to helping policyholders navigate the insurance claims process. NAPIA members uphold the highest standards of ethics and professionalism, ensuring that property owners receive expert assistance in managing insurance claims following a loss.For more information about NAPIA and how its members can assist with Hurricane Francine recovery efforts, visit https://www.napia.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.