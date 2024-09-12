Applications are now open for participation in the 10th Meeting of the Parties to the Water Convention MoP 10, which will be held in Ljubljana in October

SLOVENIA, September 12 - In this context, Slovenia will host the 10th Meeting of the Parties to the Convention on the Protection and Use of Transboundary Watercourses and International Lakes, better known as the Water Convention, MoP 10, from the 23rd to the 25th of October 2024 at the Ljubljana Exhibition Centre. At the meeting, with the slogan "Our Waters, Our Future: Transboundary Water Cooperation to Strengthen Climate Resilience", Slovenia will also take over the three-year presidency of the Convention Bureau for the period 2024–2027.

This week, the upcoming Convention was also presented in more detail to representatives of foreign embassies in Slovenia. Most attention was paid to the first day of the meeting, when a high-level panel discussion "Our Waters, Our Future: Transboundary Water Cooperation to Strengthen Climate Resilience" is planned, which will bring together high-level representatives of countries and other important organizations and institutions of the international community.

Meetings of the Parties to the Convention, which are held every three years, in a State that also takes over the chairmanship of the Bureau of the Convention for a future period, are the largest international events focused on transboundary integrated water management and water cooperation at all levels. They attract high-level representatives of States Parties and prospective Parties, as well as representatives of international intergovernmental and non-governmental organizations from around the world.

This will also be the case at the MoP 10 meeting in Ljubljana, where we expect about 500 participants from 80 countries, institutions from the United Nations system, international intergovernmental and non-governmental organizations, and other accredited partners.

Registrations to the MoP 10 are opened.