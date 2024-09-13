Jasper Driver Services Center to Close for One-Day Equipment Upgrade

Department of Safety and Homeland Security’s Jasper Driver Services Center, 4950 Main St., Building D, will close on Friday, Sept. 20, for installation of new credentialing equipment and new self-service kiosks. It will reopen on Monday, Sept. 23.

The new self-service kiosks can be used to complete many Driver Services transactions including renewing or replacing a duplicate Driver License or ID Card, changing an address, updating emergency contact information, advancing a Teen/Graduated Driver License, paying reinstatement fees, and requesting a license reissue after reinstatement requirements are met. The new kiosks can take photos and process payments with Apple Pay, Google Pay, or a credit or debit card.

Driver Services locations in Nashville, Murfreesboro, Gallatin and Springfield will also close the third week of September for an equipment upgrade.

For more information on Tennessee Driver Services including the new self-service kiosks visit tn.gov/safety/driver-services.html.