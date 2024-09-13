Public-Private Risk Sharing in Federal Credit Programs

To help make credit more available and affordable for borrowers, the federal government provides assistance in the form of loans and loan guarantees. Such credit assistance—which is projected to consist of $228 billion in new direct loans and $1.6 trillion in new loan guarantees in 2025, at an estimated cost of $2 billion—exposes the federal government to financial risk. In some cases, the government shares that risk with private lenders or investors. Such public-private risk sharing can reduce the government’s risk (by transferring some of it to private parties) and thus lower costs to taxpayers. In addition, risk sharing can generate market-based information about the federal government’s total exposure to risk.

In this report, the Congressional Budget Office examines the following forms of risk sharing used by federal credit programs and explains how it accounts for the effects of each on the federal budget.