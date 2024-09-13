Submit Release
H.R. 8566, Mobilizing and Enhancing Georgia’s Options for Building Accountability, Resilience, and Independence Act

H.R. 8566 would encourage the Department of State to establish a task force to monitor and promote democracy and good governance in the country of Georgia and to increase foreign assistance to Georgia if that country makes progress in strengthening democracy and integrating with European and NATO partners. The bill would require the Administration to impose sanctions on foreign persons who have knowingly engaged in significant corruption in Georgia or in activities that impede that country’s relationship with NATO and the European Union or undermine its peace and territorial integrity. Finally, H.R. 8566 would require the Administration to report on such sanctions and related matters.

