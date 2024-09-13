Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco Delivers Remarks on the 30th Anniversary of the Violence Against Women Act

Remarks as Prepared for Delivery

Thank you for that introduction, Rosie.

I’m grateful for your leadership and the critical work you and your team do every day to eradicate gender-based violence.

It's an honor to be with all of you as we commemorate the 30th Anniversary of the Violence Against Women Act (VAWA).

I’d like to add a special welcome to the many Department alumnae here today — welcome back.

And of course, to the leaders, advocates, and survivors who were the engine behind VAWA years ago — and who continue to push all of us forward — thank you for your service and your presence today.

The work of so many here today — and so many more beyond this Great Hall — produced the first comprehensive law to address violence against women in our nation’s history.

For so many of you, this anniversary carries particular significance — I know it does for me.

I was privileged to play a small part in the passage of the original Violence Against Women Act 30 years ago as a young staffer on the Senate Judiciary Committee.

As we all know, President Biden led the charge for VAWA as Chairman of that committee.

But the drafting of this legislation was not a dry legal exercise — nor was it about making technical fixes to the U.S. code.

No, at its core, it was about changing attitudes and righting a fundamental wrong.

It was about bringing an epidemic of violence out of the shadows — and yes — by force of will and determination of so many — it was about asking the public and Congress to confront the woeful failure of our criminal justice system to protect survivors and hold perpetrators accountable.

To shed light on what was happening, Chairman Biden charged his staff to make this case.

And with advocates and survivors, and law enforcement, that’s what we did.

I was just out of college — not even a baby lawyer at the time.

My job was to respond to constituent mail and basically do whatever else the lawyers on staff told me to do.

And lucky for me, they put me to work.

One project in particular stood out.

The idea was to document a week in the life of women in America, exposing the epidemic of violence against them:

To lay bare the effect on everyday lives;

To expose the problem of repeat offenders and the failure of protective orders;

To describe its impact on children.

Working on that report, on that committee, three decades ago, I learned from survivors why we needed the Violence Against Women Act.

I read and responded to countless letters — mostly from women — who wrote in heart-wrenching detail about the brutal violence and excruciating pain that they were suffering, often at the hands of a spouse or intimate partner.

We talked with rape crisis centers, domestic violence shelters, emergency rooms, and police stations across the country to gather data that showed how our justice system was failing victims and survivors and failing to hold perpetrators accountable.

The statistics at that time painted a grim picture:

98% of rape survivors never saw their attacker caught, tried, and imprisoned;

Fewer than half of people arrested for rape were convicted; and

Almost half of convicted rapists could expect to serve a year or less in jail.

But in September of 1994, that began to change.

For the first time, VAWA provided legal protection and resources to survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, or stalking.

It empowered federal law enforcement to go after perpetrators who crossed state lines — and required state authorities to enforce protection orders from other states — freeing survivors to leave violent situations.

It closed a major loophole — codifying what should have always been obvious: that there is no such thing as “consent” to sexual acts between federal officers and those held in their custody.

It provided legal relief for battered immigrants and created the National Domestic Violence Hotline, which remains a vital resource today.

And for the first time, VAWA provided critical federal funding to those who touch survivors — from law enforcement to social services — to access programs, tools, and trainings.

The landmark law we celebrate today profoundly changed how our country protects survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault.

Of course, as this gathering knows well, none of this happened overnight.

It took years of painstaking, brave work by survivors and advocates across the country — building a nationwide movement to end violence against women and support the rights and dignity of survivors.

It was these survivors and advocates:

Who started the domestic violence shelters and rape crisis centers;

Who lobbied state legislatures to outlaw marital rape and protect victims against their abusers;

Who fought against harmful myths and stereotypes, urging law enforcement to take violence against women seriously;

Who organized for campus safety and accountability for offenders;

Who formed victim-centered service organizations that continue to push for needed reforms today.

Without them, VAWA would not exist, and we would not be here today.

So, please join me in thanking those leaders, who were not only there in 1994 — but in 1984 and 1974 and 1964 and long before that.

Since VAWA’s enactment, we’ve increased justice for survivors and accountability for wrongdoers.

And today with the largest funding level ever — VAWA’s programs are providing:

More access to services, like transitional housing and legal support, for survivors;

More resources to help law enforcement respond; and

More capacity to keep guns out of the hands of domestic abusers.

Today we are also addressing the next frontier of gender-based violence — the proliferation of deep fake images and videos fueled by AI.

That’s why the Department is funding a new National Resource Center on Cybercrimes and awarding new Local Law Enforcement Grants for Enforcement of Cybercrimes — bolstering training for law enforcement, prosecutors, and judges.

This anniversary recognizes the Violence Against Women Act and all of you who made it happen.

And it recognizes that VAWA has been transformative in so many ways — in law, in culture, in attitudes.

It was transformative for me in another way.

The experience of working with those women lawyers on the Judiciary Committee — and on this legislation 30 years ago — inspired me to go to law school, to become a lawyer, and to go into public service.

I saw what you could do with the law to help people and protect victims.

I was exposed to my first mentors and role models.

I witnessed their relentless drive, smarts, and dedication to getting this law enacted.

They were helping bring about real change that would have an impact on people’s lives.

These women — some of whom you will hear from in a moment — were instrumental to the passage of VAWA — and they were an example for me.

Without them, or that experience 30 years ago, I would not be here today.

I’m grateful to be able to recognize and thank them from this podium today:

Cynthia Hogan

Victoria Nourse

Demetra Lambros

Cathy Russell

Now, our progress to address gender-based violence has not been linear, and it’s far from finished.

The legacy of the Violence Against Women Act is in the courage, and the stories, and the voices of victims and survivors who made the original law possible.

And it’s in the future work by all of us to shape a safer world for women everywhere.

Thank you.