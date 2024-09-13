B.C. grants in-stream protections to projects underway

CANADA, September 13 - The Province is granting in-stream protections for housing projects that are underway in relation to new 2024 building code changes for adaptable dwellings, and earthquake designs.

BC Building Code 2024 came into effect on March 8, 2024. At that time, the new earthquake-design and adaptable-dwelling provisions were moved to March 10, 2025, to allow more transition time for local governments, design professionals and developers to implement the new requirements.

Further review of the transition timeline identified the potential for construction delays, additional costs and impact on the feasibility of in-stream projects if buildings designed to the 2018 BC Building Code earthquake-design and adaptable-dwelling provisions needed to be redesigned to meet 2024 requirements.

In consideration of the potential impacts to underway projects, where design work according to the BC Building Code 2018 started before March 8, 2024, these in-stream projects are only required to meet the requirements of the 2018 code regarding adaptable dwellings and earthquake designs.

Projects are identified as underway or in-stream if:

a development-permit application and drawings have been submitted to a local authority in relation to the building before March 8, 2024; or

a rezoning application and drawings have been submitted to a local authority in relation to the building before March 8, 2024; or

drawings have been prepared for the building by a registered professional before March 8, 2024.

In all cases, a building permit application must be submitted before March 8, 2027.

The exemption will provide certainty for homebuilders that have ongoing projects and prevent additional costs associated with potential redesign, provided the project meets all conditions prior to March 8, 2027.

Projects for which a building permit will be applied for on or after March 10, 2025, will need to comply with the BC Building Code 2024, including the earthquake-design and adaptable-dwelling provisions. The Ministry of Housing is securing a consultant to conduct a space-impact study and develop a design guide to ensure the building industry and local governments continue to be supported in implementation of the new changes.

The Province continues to work with the building sector, experts and local governments to support the delivery of safer, more accessible buildings and homes.

Quick Facts:

The BC Building Code is a provincial regulation that governs how new construction, building alterations, repairs and demolitions are to be carried out.

The BC Building Code applies throughout B.C., except on some federal lands and in the City of Vancouver, which has its own building bylaw.

Learn More:

To learn more about the new BC Codes, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/industry/construction-industry/building-codes-standards/bc-codes

To learn more about the Province’s work to digitize the BC Building Code, visit: https://news.gov.bc.ca/releases/2023HOUS0019-000496

To learn about the steps the Province is taking to tackle the housing crisis and deliver affordable homes for British Columbians, visit: https://strongerbc.gov.bc.ca/housing/