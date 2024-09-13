Indigenous people getting more access to treatment, recovery

CANADA, September 13 - First Nations, Métis, Inuit, and urban Indigenous communities throughout British Columbia will have enhanced treatment and recovery services that meet their specific needs, thanks to new funding.

The Ministry of Mental Health and Addictions (MMHA), along with the Community Action Initiative (CAI) and the First Nations Health Authority, is supporting 11 First Nations, Métis, Inuit and urban Indigenous-led organizations providing bed-based treatment and recovery services with one-time funding of $25,000 each.

The grants will help organizations expand and improve their treatment and recovery services by supporting investments in program supplies, equipment, technology, enhanced staffing, staff training, resident resources and other initiatives that will support long-term service improvements.

Applications were open between May and July 2024. The grant recipients are:

Northern region: Carrier Sekani Family Services Gya’ Wa’ Tlaab Healing Centre Society North Wind Wellness Centre Society Wilp Si’Satxw Community Healing Centre Witset First Nation



Interior region: Letwilc Ren Semec Centre Nenqayni Wellness Centre Society Round Lake Alcohol and Drug Treatment Society



Fraser region: Seabird Island First Nation - A:yelexw Centre for Hope and Healing

Island region: Tsow-Tun Le Lum Society We Wai Kai Nation Healing Society



The organizations were selected for their dedication to enhancing wellness and cultural programs, creating policies and processes, and providing comprehensive staff training and supports. Grants are being distributed in September 2024.

Learn More:

To learn more about the grants, visit: https://caibc.ca/grants-training/supportive-recovery/capacity-grant/