Wind River Spas Introduces Contrast8: Contrast Therapy Designed for Colorado

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wind River Spas, Colorado's premier provider of luxury, chemical-free spas since 1978, proudly introduces the new Contrast8 Contrast Therapy Tub. Contrast8 provides cold and hot therapy and is designed with the same innovation and care as their hot tubs.

What Is Contrast8?

Contrast8 features two separate soaking chambers in one tub. One side offers the soothing warmth of a hot tub while the other promotes recovery through cold water therapy. The tub allows for convenient integration of contrast therapy into daily routines at home.

Health and Recovery

Contrast8 comes from a long tradition of using warm and cold water to improve health and help the body recover after a workout or an injury. Immersing your body in cold water causes blood vessels to constrict, while hot water causes them to dilate. Alternating between the two results in a pumping action that improves blood flow throughout the body. Contrast therapy helps remove excess lactic acid, reduces fatigue after a workout, decreases inflammation, and helps the body flush out toxins for a more robust immune system.

High Standards for High-Altitude Living

As a locally-owned business, all of Wind River Spas’ products are Built in Colorado, for Colorado. Every detail of Contrast8 was designed in their Lafayette factory with Colorado residents in mind. The contrast tub is built to withstand both the frigid temperatures of Colorado winters and the hot sunlight of its summers. It is critter-proof, energy-efficient, and offers chemical-free contrast therapy.

Rick Hallett, owner of Wind River Spas, said it was time to give Colorado residents what they wanted. “We have been providing hot tubs to Coloradans for over 46 years, so with the recent popularity of cold plunges, this seemed like a natural jump for us. We decided it was time to develop the state-of-the-art tub that we call the Contrast8.”

To learn more about Contrast8, contact us through our website or call (303) 789-2656.

