Attorney General Jackley Announces Marion Man Sentenced to Prison on Criminal Charges Against Child

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Friday, Sept. 13, 2024

Contact: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley announces that a Marion man has been sentenced to 160 years in prison after earlier being convicted of criminal charges against a child.

Daniel Leroy Ringuette, 61, was sentenced Thursday in Turner County Circuit Court. He had been found guilty in May on 46 counts by a Turner County jury but was sentenced on only 25 charges since the others stemmed from the same acts as the ones on which he was sentenced.

Ringuette was sentenced to 30 years in prison each on four counts of First-Degree Rape; 10 years in prison on one count of Fourth-Degree Rape; and, 10 years in prison each on three counts of Sexual Contact with a Child Under the Age of 16. All eight of those charges will be served consecutively. He was sentenced to more than 12 years in additional various prison or jail terms on 17 other charges. Those will be served concurrently.

The crimes were committed between 2016 and 2023.

“These were violent crimes committed against one of the most vulnerable members of our society,” said Attorney General Jackley. “Law enforcement and prosecutors are committed to prosecuting crimes against children to the fullest extent of the law.”

Investigation of the case was done by South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) and the Turner County Sheriff’s Office. The case was by prosecuted by the South Dakota Attorney General’s Office and the Turner County State’s Attorney’s Office.

