LOS ANGELS, CA, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- ‘Dark Feathers: Dance of the Geisha’ Sets VOD Release, Starring Gilles Marini and Michael Madsen VOD Release Scheduled for September 17, Coinciding with the Chinese Moon FestivalUnchaseable LLC, in association with Lankis Entertainment and Ivy Images recent theatrical release of their psychological thriller, Dark Feathers: Dance of the Geisha, which premiered in select cities on August 2, 2024 is set for a VOD release on September 17th, timed to coincide with the Chinese Moon Festival, adding a cultural layer to its debut.Inspired by real-life events, the film explores the complex life of Kate, who navigates her loyalty to a historic Asian clan while dealing with an unconventional love life amid a series of mysterious deaths involving her dance partners. As these deaths are investigated by her new lover, secrets and intrigue unfold.Gilles Marini takes on the role of Remy, the male lead, while acclaimed dancer Karina Smirnoff stars as Amelia, Remy's wife. Michael Madsen joins the cast as Kensei, the enigmatic leader of an underground society. The film is helmed by director and producer Crystal J. Huang , with Nicholas Ryan co-directing.Huang describes the film as a departure from traditional detective stories, emphasizing that it challenges audiences to think beyond mere evidence and explore multiple potential causes behind the deaths. “This film is crafted to engage viewers deeply with its multifaceted mystery and stunning dance performances,” Huang says.The film is being distributed by Scatena & Rosner Films’ subsidiary, Let’s Go! Releasing, managing rights for North America, the UK, and Ireland. Zach Stampone, S&R's VP Distribution, expresses excitement about the release: “We’re thrilled to present this beautifully crafted film to audiences globally. California Pictures is also handling some international territories for distribution. The adaptation of this Asian American story is truly authentic, and we believe it will resonate with viewers.”The executive producers are Kenneth Siu, Crystal J. Huang, and Lan Kay, with Jacques Derosena(Manic, Son Of The South, Black Pumpkin)& Shaeda Moghaddam (Black Pumpkin, Meth Head) of Triangle Road Entertainment serving as the producer's representatives.Dark Feathers: Dance of the Geisha promises to captivate audiences with its blend of mystery and dance, offering a fresh perspective on the genre.

