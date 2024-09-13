Virbac : Communiqué de mise à disposition du rapport financier semestriel au 30 juin 2024.

Communiqué de mise à disposition du rapport financier semestriel au 30 juin 2024.



Le Groupe annonce avoir mis à la disposition du public et déposé auprès de l’Autorité des marchés financiers son rapport financier semestriel au 30 juin 2024.

Le rapport financier semestriel peut également être consulté sur le site internet du Groupe, à l’adresse corporate.virbac.com, dans la rubrique « Investisseurs», puis « Rapports financiers ».

Pièce jointe

