Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga leads BRICS Ministerial Meeting for Women’s Affairs in Russia, 18 to 20 Sept

Minister Chikunga takes South Africa to the BRICS Ministerial Meeting for Women’s Affairs in Russia.

The Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities Sindisiwe Chikunga will be leading South Africa in the BRICS Women's Forum, which will be held for the first time on the margins of the Fourth Eurasian Women's Forum scheduled from the 18 to 20 September 2024 in St. Petersburg.

Minister Chikunga will deliver the opening remarks at the Eurasian Women’s Forum on 18 September 2024 under the theme “Women for Strengthening Trust and Global Cooperation”

Minister Chikunga’s programme at the BRICS Women’s Forum will include the following:

•19th September 2024: Intervention: “ Women for Progression”

•20th September 2024: BRICS Ministerial Meeting Intervention “Women, Governance and Leadership”

The Eurasian Women’s Forum is an influential international platform that enables women leaders from all continents to engage in a dialogue and adopt joint decisions on key issues concerning international cooperation, sustainable economic development, the assimilation of new technologies, a healthy lifestyle, environmental safety, and the promotion of social charitable projects.

