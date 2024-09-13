Deputy President Shipokosa Paulus Mashatile attends N’wamitwa Day Celebrations, 14 Sept

At the invitation of Hosi Dr N’wamitwa II, Deputy President Shipokosa Paulus Mashatile will, on Saturday, 14 September 2024, attend and deliver a keynote address at the N’wamitwa Day Celebrations to be held at Valoyi Cultural Village, Greater Tzaneen, Mopani District, in the Limpopo Province.

The Deputy President, in his capacity as Chairperson of the Presidential Task Team on matters of Traditional and Khoi-San Leaders, will address the Celebrations under the theme “Celebrating the lives of our heroes and heroines who laid down their lives for our freedom”.

The N’waMitwa Day is aimed at commemorating the inauguration of Her Royal Highness Hosi Dr N’waMitwa II, which took place on 29 August 2008 as a pioneer woman traditional leader among the Vatsonga people. The installation of Hosi N’waMitwa II advances the Constitutional values of gender equality and non-discrimination in the country.

As part of his delegated responsibility of promoting social cohesion and nation-building initiatives in the country, the Deputy President, during his address at the Dialogue with National House of Traditional and Khoi-San Leaders in April 2024, reiterated government's dedication to recognising and valuing the viewpoints and contributions of traditional leaders as well as continuing to collaborate with traditional leaders to tackle rural issues to ensure that marginalised voices are heard.

The Deputy President will be accompanied by the Limpopo Premier, Dr Phophi Ramathuba, the Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Mr Velenkosini Hlabisa and the Limpopo Department of Co-operative Governance, Human Settlements and Traditional Affairs's MEC, Mr Baiskopo Makumu.

The media is invited as follows:

Date: Saturday, 14 September 2024

Time: 08:00

Venue: Valoyi Cultural Village, Greater Tzaneen, Mopani District, Limpopo

Members of the media wishing to cover the event are requested to send their full details to Ms Rudzani Muthambi (Office of the Premier) on 083 2824404 or Ms Linah Ledwaba (The Presidency) on 066 240 7635.

Media enquiries:

Mr Keith Khoza, Acting Spokesperson to the Deputy President

Cell: 066 195 8840

Mr Ndavhe Ramakuela, Limpopo Provincial Government Spokesperson

Cell: 082 200 5357