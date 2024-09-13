High-speed Internet across the country with Canada’s largest space program

CANADA, December 9 - Space-based technology ‒ including satellites ‒ keeps Canadians safe, helps us work, and connects us with the world.

The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today was joined by the Premier of Quebec, François Legault, to announce an agreement with Telesat to complete and operate Lightspeed – one of the world’s most innovative satellite networks. With a $2.14 billion loan from the federal government, Telesat Lightspeed will be Canada’s largest ever space program, supporting 2,000 jobs across the country through Telesat and its supply chain. This includes prime satellite contractor MDA Space, who develops and operates the iconic Canadarm technology.

Telesat Lightspeed will expand Internet and 5G networks in communities across Canada, with affordable, high-speed broadband connectivity. As a low-Earth-orbit (LEO) satellite network, it will take less time to send and receive information, leading to better and faster Internet service, even in rural, remote, and Northern communities. The network will accelerate the federal government’s work to connect all Canadians to high-speed Internet by 2030.

Because of this investment, Telesat has already increased its Canadian workforce by 33 per cent over the last year. The company will also invest over $4.4 billion in our economy over the next 15 years, create 200 post-secondary co‑op jobs, and provide $1.6 million in scholarships to students in Canada, with a focus on women and Indigenous youth in science, technology, engineering, and math programs.

In addition, the Telesat Lightspeed network will help the Government of Canada bolster its satellite communications technology and support North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) modernization to keep Canadians safe.

To facilitate high-volume manufacturing, construction is underway on a 185,000-square-foot expansion at MDA’s satellite manufacturing facility in Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue, Quebec. Once completed, the facility will be the world’s largest high-volume satellite manufacturing facility in its satellite class – creating jobs and supporting the construction of the Telesat Lightspeed project.

Telesat Lightspeed will improve high-speed Internet across Canada, create good-paying jobs, grow the economy, and ensure that Canadians are at the forefront of space technology. Alongside today’s announcement, the Government of Canada is bringing down the cost of living, supporting research and innovation, investing in affordable dental care, and helping every generation get a fair shot.

Quotes

“Our government is focused on Canadians, and today’s announcement with Telesat and MDA is our commitment in action. Designed, manufactured, and operated in Canada, the Telesat Lightspeed satellite network will be the largest in Canadian history – creating thousands of jobs, growing our economy, and getting high-speed Internet to Canadians. We’re putting Canada at the forefront of opportunity, with a fair chance for everyone to succeed.” The Rt. Hon. Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada

“This is good news for our economy. Not only are we consolidating 650 existing jobs, but we are also creating close to 1,000 high-paying jobs in a cutting-edge sector. It is also a strategic project for Quebec. The message we are sending today with the Telesat/MDA project is that Quebec continues to make its mark. The future of aerospace is happening right here in Quebec!” François Legault, Premier of Quebec

“Today, we are cementing Canada’s position as a global leader in the new space economy. This investment will create high-skilled jobs, support innovation, and secure Canada’s telecommunications systems. As the largest space program ever conceived and built in Canada, this agreement with Telesat Lightspeed will have a significant impact on the growing network of Canadian suppliers and talent, offering critical support to the sector as it continues to flourish.” The Hon. François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

“High-speed Internet is no longer a luxury – it is a necessity. Today’s investment in Telesat’s Lightspeed project will help the federal government achieve its goal of connecting all Canadians to high-speed Internet by 2030 so that they get better access to the services they need, no matter where they live.” The Hon. Gudie Hutchings, Minister of Rural Economic Development and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency

“This satellite network is an effective way to provide high-speed telecommunications across all regions of Quebec. We are proud to support these two companies as they drive technological innovation, helping to position Quebec as a true space industry leader. And we are even prouder to see that companies are locating here to take advantage of all that Quebec has to offer!” Christine Fréchette, Quebec’s Minister of Economy, Innovation and Energy, Minister Responsible for Regional Economic Development, and Minister Responsible for the Metropolis and the Montréal Region

“We are pleased to conclude these funding arrangements with the governments of Canada and Quebec as we make strong progress on the build-out of the revolutionary Telesat Lightspeed constellation, the largest space program in Canada’s history. Telesat Lightspeed will help bridge the digital divide in Canada and throughout the world, create and sustain thousands of high-quality jobs in Canada, deliver billions of dollars of investment in the Canadian economy, spur domestic innovation and exports, and ensure that Canada and Quebec are at the forefront of the rapidly growing new space economy.” Dan Goldberg, President and Chief Executive Officer, Telesat

“The global satellite market is at an inflection point as satellite operators and customers shift to digital solutions like MDA AURORA that offer greater performance and flexibility at a significantly lower cost. Our strategic investments in expanding our satellite production facility and team are ideally timed to expand the export and growth opportunities for the Canadian space industry in Quebec and across the country.” Mike Greenley, Chief Executive Officer, MDA Space

Quick Facts

Financing from the Government of Canada in support of this project will be provided as a repayable loan. As part of this investment, the federal government will receive interest on its loan and stock warrants so that Canadian taxpayers benefit from the financial success of Telesat’s Lightspeed program.

Established as a Crown corporation in 1969, Telesat is now a Canadian-controlled and publicly traded corporation (TSAT: TSX and Nasdaq), employing Canadians across five provinces and one territory. It is one of the world’s largest and most innovative satellite operators.

MDA Space is a Canadian-based global leader in space and satellite technology.

MDA’s satellite manufacturing facility in Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue, Quebec, is purpose-built for the production of MDA AURORA, the company’s recently introduced industry-leading digital satellite that will power Telesat Lightspeed.

The Telesat Lightspeed program is already underway, with the first of an initial 198 low-Earth-orbit satellites scheduled to launch in 2026.

Telesat Lightspeed will provide satellite capacity to multiple industries, including aviation, maritime, and defence. It will also provide capacity to Internet service providers to bring Internet services to residences, businesses, and public institutions in remote communities.

Low-Earth-orbit satellites operate 35 times closer to the Earth than traditional telecommunications satellites. This means they take less time to send and receive information, leading to better and faster Internet service, even in rural, remote, and Northern areas.

The borrower under the loan will be Telesat LEO Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Telesat Corporation.

In 2016, 84 per cent of Canadians had access to high-speed Internet. In 2022, this figure had already increased to almost 94 per cent. The federal government remains committed to its target of ensuring 98 per cent of Canadians have access to high-speed Internet by 2026 and 100 per cent of Canadians by 2030.

Since 2016, the federal government has committed over $3.7 billion to more than 600 projects to help bring high-speed Internet to over 1 million rural and remote households across Canada, including 35,000 Indigenous households.

Associated Links