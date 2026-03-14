Joint statement on Strategic Cooperation between Canada and the Kingdom of Norway

CANADA, March 14 - The Prime Minister of Norway, Mr. Jonas Gahr Støre, welcomed the Prime Minister of Canada, Mr. Mark Carney, to Oslo for his first official visit to Norway as Prime Minister.

The leaders highlighted the longstanding and close bilateral relationship between the Kingdom of Norway and Canada, deeply rooted in shared values, mutual interests, and extensive cooperation as Arctic nations and founding members of NATO.

In the context of geopolitical crisis and conflict, including Russia’s ongoing aggression against Ukraine, and mounting economic uncertainty, they reaffirmed the indispensable role of strong transatlantic relations for global and Arctic stability, and joint commitment to NATO as the cornerstone of Euro-Atlantic security. The leaders reaffirmed enduring support for Ukraine in its fight for independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity, which directly contributes to our shared security.

They emphasized shared commitment to democracy, multilateralism, free and fair trade, the promotion of human rights, including protect, recognize and respect the human rights of Indigenous Peoples, as foundational for a world order based on international law. They also underscored the importance of secure, diversified and sustainable supply chains.

Considering the strategic significance of the Arctic, and the grave impact of climate change on the region, they reaffirmed the commitment of both Countries to achieving sustainable development goals and the long-term goals of the Paris Agreement.

The leaders agreed to further advance cooperation, including in the following areas:

Commitment to Arctic Security and cooperation

Norway and Canada will work together to bolster deterrence and defence in the region, through exercises such as Exercise Cold Response and Operation Nanook, recognizing that Arctic security is national security for both Canada and Norway. To this end, the leaders agreed to establish a bilateral arctic dialogue in a comprehensive perspective to advance security and defence cooperation in the region. Norway and Canada also agree to explore ways to expand science and research cooperation on joint interests in the Arctic. Recognizing NATO’s crucial deterrence and defence capabilities, we will continue to enhance Arctic security within the framework of NATO. As such, we welcome NATO’s enhanced Vigilance Activity, Arctic Sentry, which strengthens NATO’s posture in the Arctic and the High North within SACEUR’s area of responsibility.

Recognizing the critical importance of secure, reliable military communications in the Arctic, and the significant investments underway in Canada and Norway to field transformational Arctic satellite communications capabilities, the leaders agreed to explore opportunities for secure military satellite communications arrangements that enhance interoperability and thereby contribute to greater Arctic security and stability. This work will leverage projects in both countries, including Canada's recently announced strategic partnership with Telesat Corporation and MDA Space, to develop and bolster the military satellite communications capabilities through the Enhanced Satellite Communications Project – Polar (ESCP-P) project.

Support for Ukraine

Norway and Canada will continue to work together with Allies to operationalize their commitment to robust security guarantees for Ukraine, including strengthening military support and support to reconstruction efforts, while coordinating on sanctions and their enforcement, including countering Russia’s shadow fleet. We remain committed to ⁠sanctions targeting oil revenues, as energy exports remain one of the Kremlin’s primary sources of funding its war. Any easing of these measures risks undermining collective efforts to constrain Russia’s war machine.

The Canadian Commercial Corporation (CCC) and the Norwegian Defence Materiel Agency (NDMA) intend to cooperate on a government-to-government framework that will open opportunities for Canada and Norway, notably by facilitating procurement of military assets to support Ukraine.

Canada and Norway reaffirm their shared commitment to addressing the human dimension of Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine, including securing the return of Ukrainian prisoners of war, as well as civilians unlawfully detained and children deported or forcibly transferred by Russia. To that end, Canada and Norway, in coordination with Ukraine, announced they will organize a Ministerial Conference to be held in Toronto on September 28–29, 2026.

Industrial and Economic Cooperation

Norway and Canada will promote an industrial partnership on space, artificial intelligence, digitalization and critical minerals, to enhance supply‑chain resilience, drive innovation, support B2B matchmaking, and reinforce broader cooperation on security, sustainability and job creation.

Norway and Canada will also champion rules-based trade, working together to strengthen economic security, resilience and build secure and diversified supply chains. To this end, leaders have tasked their Ministers for Trade to explore modernization of the Canada-EFTA Free Trade Agreement alongside EFTA members.

Space

Canada and Norway are deepening cooperation on space and other enabling capabilities that are critical to sovereignty and security and economic resilience, including in the North. The Canadian Space Agency (CSA) and the Norwegian Space Agency (NOSA) are developing a Memorandum of Understanding to:

Increase collaboration on space-based and dual-use capabilities that support Arctic and northern requirements, including earth observation, navigation, communications, and maritime domain awareness.

Encourage cooperation among government agencies, research institutions, and industry to support innovation, talent development, and commercial opportunities in the space sector.

Promote interoperability and information-sharing where appropriate, consistent with national interests and allied commitments.

In addition, Norway and Canada are launching a bilateral roadmap to deepen collaboration in the space domain through strengthening our bilateral defence institutional relationships. Norway and Canada will advance our shared interests, values and responsibilities in the space domain to enhance National and NATO´s deterrence and defence posture, especially in the Arctic.

Sovereign Technology and Artificial Intelligence Cooperation

Norway and Canada agree to explore opportunities for enhanced cooperation on sovereign technology and artificial intelligence (AI) that can help grow their capacity and reduce their dependencies, including the possibility for Norway to join the Sovereign Technology Alliance.

To enhance collective economic security and prosperity, Norway and Canada issued a Joint Statement on Sovereign Technology and AI, in which they agreed to explore collaboration to strengthen sovereign digital capacity, expand affordable access to AI computing capacity, promote safe and responsible frontier AI models, and fostering AI and technology adoption across industry and governments. They will also explore shared interests within research and innovation in AI and quantum technologies. Further, they will explore ways to strengthen commercial ties and business cooperation between the two countries.

Recognizing their shared values and strong partnership, grounded in democracy, the rule of law and human rights, the two countries will continue to cooperate in multilateral fora, including the OECD and the Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence.

Critical Minerals

Norway’s Minister of Trade and Industry and Canada’s Minister of Energy and Natural Resources have signed a Memorandum of Understanding on critical minerals to boost existing cooperation on developing secure and resilient critical mineral supply chains. This includes:

Encouraging commercial partnerships and trade and investment between Canadian and Norwegian companies;

Facilitating the exchange of technical knowledge in mineral exploration, mining, and value-added processing of resources;

Collaborating between the national geological survey organizations of Canada and Norway in the areas of exploration and assessment of critical minerals and geoscientific research;

Sharing best practices on mineral exploration, environmental impact assessments, sustainable mining practices, mine closure and reclamation protocols, Indigenous and community participation.

Energy Cooperation

Norway and Canada will leverage their global leadership in delivering affordable, secure and sustainable energy and resource management. With complementary strengths in both conventional and clean energies, Norway and Canada will expand collaboration on the global energy transition, generating new insights and developments in these fields. This includes sharing best practices and expertise in resource management of conventional and unconventional resources, together with efforts to advance sustainable production of oil and gas renewables and development of clean technologies.

Climate, Biodiversity, and Oceans

Norway and Canada remain steadfast in our commitment to international cooperation on climate and nature, and our commitments under the Paris Agreement and the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework. We will continue to fight climate change in the Arctic, leveraging our collective leadership and technical expertise on mitigating short-lived climate pollutants, aligned with the goals of Global Methane Pledge and the Arctic Council Framework for Action on Enhanced Black Carbon and Methane Reductions. Reducing tropical deforestation is essential for meeting global climate and nature goals and to secure global food supply chains and food security. Norway and Canada remain determined to cooperate closely to sustainably manage 100 per cent of the ocean under national jurisdiction, guided by Sustainable Ocean Plans. They will work with other members of the High-Level Panel for a Sustainable Ocean Economy to implement this approach and have all coastal and ocean states join this effort.