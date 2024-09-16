TecEx Warns: Data Center Off-Shoring Sector Faces Up to 15% Cost Increase Due to Rising Cross-Border Trade Complexities”

TecEx

Mind the Gap: Successfully Navigating Worldwide Regulatory Landscape Begins at the Border

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- TecEx , a global leader in cross-border regulatory compliance and risk management, issued a critical alert to the data center offshoring sector today. TecEx warned that increasing complexities in cross-border trade could lead to a 15 percent rise in costs, significantly eroding efficiency and profitability.In an interconnected world—following the rising trend of data center offshoring —successfully navigating the regulatory landscape begins at the border. TecEx underscored the intricacies of cross-border trade with its white paper release, Mind the Gap: Navigating Cross-Border Export Controls for Seamless Data Center Offshoring, today at DATACLOUD USA, where digital infrastructure leaders converged on data center, cloud and AI.As demand for cloud services, edge computing, and AI-driven transformation continues to surge, data center operators encounter complex challenges, including stringent regulations, geopolitical instability, and rising costs. Co-authored in partnership with NOVUS INK Advisors , TecEx's white paper emphasizes the global data center market, projected to grow from $214 billion in 2024 to $406.6 billion by 2030, demands a proactive approach to trade compliance management to sustain profitability and growth.“With the rise in global data center deployments, proactive management of regulatory challenges is crucial. TecEx offers an end-to-end solutions that ensures stringent regulatory compliance in-country. This strategic approach is essential for minimizing risks, maintaining operational efficiency, and securing trust with our clients. We partner with TecEx to navigate these complex landscapes, ensuring seamless movement of goods across borders while adhering to regulatory requirements,” said Kirk Hanratty, Co-Founder, Chief Technology Officer for SynerComm.TecEx offers seamless deployment of high-value data centers and AI technologies across more than 200 markets.“Capitalizing on emerging data center opportunities depends on one key factor: proactive management of challenges," said Noa Sussman, Director of Global Solutions, TecEx. "Regulatory hurdles, sustainability issues, and infrastructure constraints must be addressed to avoid undermining growth and escalating trade compliance costs.”Sussman, added, “At TecEx, we help leaders in the data center offshoring sector turn regulatory challenges into drivers of growth. Our customized, end-to-end solutions streamline cross-border trade, future-proof data center expansion, and enhance operational efficiency. In today’s evolving geopolitical landscape, we ensure businesses achieve resilience, cost savings, and a competitive edge.”HIGHLIGHTS:Complex Decision-Making Undermines Smooth Cross-Border Tech Hardware Movement• Overlooked Benefits: C-suite often miss advantages of integrated logistics, with siloed functions causing inefficiencies.• Hidden Costs: Siloed logistics create hidden costs, hindering proactive issues resolution.• Costly Fixes: Last-minute mitigation leads to expensive emergency measures.• Reactive Approach: Increase costs, delays, and disruptions.• Stakeholder Complexity: Multiple parties in fulfillment cycles add to the complexity, especially for direct and co-located spaces.Governments Intensify Scrutiny of Cross-Border Trade• Europe: Complicated supply chains due to domestic regulations.• Eurasia: Stringent testing delays power supply movement.• Asia and LATAM: Rising prices reduce U.S. bulk discount advantages (tech infrastructure); numerous product-specific authorizations extend lead times, and LATAM's taxes raise shipping costs.• Africa: Transparency issues hinder timely clearance for new U.S. importers.• Middle East: Conflicts create new regulations and trade barriers for U.S. shipments.• United States: Strict regulations on exporting AI-enabling hardware to eastern markets, with penalties for violations, while GPU imports increase in theEU and nearby regions.Data Center Growth Opportunities• Tech Advancements: AI, machine learning, cloud computing drive demand for data infrastructure, with governments offering tax incentives.• Compliance Proactivity: Early engagement with compliance experts helps align with global regulations, reducing risks.• Cloud Adoption: 70% of North American and European enterprises are expected to adopt cloud platforms by 2027.Risks of Non-Compliance: The Price to Pay• Compliance: Non-compliance can halt production, delay shipments, impact revenue.• Legal Liabilities: Import/export violations lead to legal action, fines, reputation impact.• Market Access Loss: Non-compliance restricts access to critical markets, resulting in costly re-entry efforts.Call to Action for C-Suite Leaders• Elevate Strategy: Align cross-border compliance with business objectives.• Engage Early: Collaborate with trade compliance experts, anticipate regulatory changes.• Geopolitics: Understand geopolitical developments, prioritize continuity of business.To download click TecEx white paper About TecEx: TecEx is a global leader in regulatory compliance and risk management, specializing in seamlessly deploying high-value data centers and AI technologies. With expertise in over 200 markets worldwide, TecEx provides end-to-end solutions that turn regulatory complexity into a strategic advantage, empowering businesses to thrive in an increasingly competitive and complex global landscape. For more information, visit www.TecEx.com ABOUT NOVUS INK Advisors: NOVUS INK Advisors is a communication, public, and government affairs firm that partners with publicly traded and privately held companies to support business growth strategy and enhance and protect their reputation. For more information, visit www.NovusInk.com CONTACTS:NOVUS INK Advisors: client.services@NovusInk.comTecEx: chanelled@TecEx.com

