Quarter of baby boomers plan to move to be closer to family

Austin Leads Zonda’s Baby Chaser Index, Reflecting A Trend Of Baby Boomers Relocating To Be Near Their Millennial Families

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- A quarter of all Baby Boomers plan to relocate closer to their offspring, according to research by Zonda.The Zonda research shows 25% of Baby Boomer households plan to retire near their children and grandchildren – a trend that underscores a demographic shift where the younger generation’s migration patterns directly influence those of their parents.“As Millennials seek to establish roots and grow their families, they are gravitating toward markets that offer a blend of affordability, job opportunities and lifestyle amenities,” says Ali Wolf, Zonda’s chief economist. “Meanwhile Baby Boomers are beginning to make moves that reflect their changing needs.”More Baby Boomers are moving to Austin to be closer to their children and grandchildren than to any other city in the United States. It’s the fourth time in five years that the Texas hotspot nabbed the No. 1 spot in Zonda’s Baby Chaser Index – a proprietary data set that tracks Baby Boomers movements in relation to their Millennial offspring. Three of this year’s Top 10 cities are in Texas.Among the report’s findings:* Austin held the top spot for the fourth time in five years, despite challenges like rising living costs and a softening tech sector. The state capital continues to draw millennials and has a growing Boomer population, attracted by its labor market and Texas Hill Country lifestyle.* Charleston climbed to No. 2 in the rankings and saw the second-highest year-over-year growth in its Millennial population (2.6%).* Jacksonville secured the No. 3 spot, driven by a year-over-year increase in millennials and strong long-term migration patterns.* Dallas and Raleigh round out the Top 5.For the full report – including data tables and commentary – visit https://www.builderonline.com/data-analysis/generational-shifts-reshape-u-s-housing-market-zonda_o About ZondaZonda provides data-driven housing market solutions to the homebuilding industry. From builders to building product manufacturers, mortgage clients, and multifamily executives, we work hand-in-hand with our customers to streamline access to housing data to empower smarter decisions. As a leading brand in residential construction, our mission is to advance the home building industry, because we believe better homes mean better lives and stronger communities. Together, we are building the future of housing.

