USB4SAP on Azure Marketplace

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ecoservity Inc. today announced the availability of USB4SAP in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, an online store providing applications and services for use on Azure. Ecoservity customers can now take advantage of the productive and trusted Azure cloud platform, with streamlined deployment and management.For 40+ years, traditional supply chains have used SAP technology to account for their money and materials. But new supply chains use technology differently: They focus on timely customer fulfillment and faster cash flow. Impact? The new outperformed the traditional in the last 20 years by a factor of 63.Ecoservity’s solution powers traditional operations on SAP platform so they can compete with the new, delivering better customer fulfillment and higher cash flow.Users benefit from:• Business-ready information and actions from >450K SAP models• >1.3m micro-APIs from live SAP information with native security and simplified with 0-code• Full & delta from >850K SAP tables“Traditional supply chains are shifting their priority from accounting to customer fulfilment and faster cash flow in order to compete in the new marketplace,” said Anupam Jaiswal, Founder and CEO, Ecoservity. “We power this shift with reliable, ready-for-operations and easy-to-use technology for SAP customers.”Jake Zborowski, General Manager, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp., said, “We welcome USB4SAP to Azure Marketplace, where global customers can find, try, and buy from among thousands of partner solutions. Thanks to trusted partners like Ecoservity Inc, Azure Marketplace is part of a cloud marketplace landscape predicted to grow revenue 500% from 2022 to 2025.”The Azure Marketplace is an online market for buying and selling cloud solutions certified to run on Azure.The Azure Marketplace helps connect companies seeking innovative, cloud-based solutions with partners who have developed solutions that are ready to use.Learn more about USB4SAP at its page in the Azure Marketplace.About EcoservityEcoservity’s mission is: Power People to #Excel@Work By using technology, people power their businesses to fulfill customer needs, achieve faster cash cycle, and compete in the marketplace.For more information, press only:RS Pandey, PR Communications, Ecoservity Inc, +1.(214) 519-9601, hello@ecoservity.com

