Calling all young artists! Florida’s 2024-2025 Fish Art Contest begins

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), in partnership with Wildlife Forever, is hosting the 2024-2025 Art of Conservation Fish Art Contest. The annual program invites youth from around the world to connect with nature and learn about fish and aquatic habitats while exploring creative art and writing. Since its founding in 1997, the Fish Art Contest has reached over 85,000 youth in 46 countries building future stewards of the outdoors.

The free contest is accessible to students from kindergarten through 12th grade. Each year, thousands of entries pour in from across the globe, reflecting the program’s widespread appeal and impact. Florida students can submit their artwork to Wildlife Forever using the Florida Fish Art Contest entry form page.

“We are proud to support Wildlife Forever's Fish Art Contest, a program that not only fosters creativity but also deepens young Floridians' connection to our state's rich aquatic heritage,” said FWC Commissioner Sonya Rood. “We are committed to preserving Florida’s natural resources by encouraging students K-12 to participate in this contest and celebrate the beauty of our waterways and wildlife while educating the next generation about conservation.”

One first place winner and one runner up will be selected for each grade bracket (kindergarten through third grade, fourth through sixth grade, seventh through ninth grade, and tenth through twelfth grade), one for illustrating the best freshwater fish species and one for the best saltwater fish species. Visit MyFWC.com/FishArt for more information on state prizing.

The 2024-25 contest is open for submissions until Feb. 28, 2025. The contest is supported by The Florida Nomad. Participants can find more information, educational resources, and submission guidelines at MyFWC.com/FishArt.