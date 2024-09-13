Helixbeat Achieves SOC 2 Type 2 Certification, Reinforcing Commitment to Security and Compliance

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Helixbeat, a leading product and technology service provider, is proud to announce that it has achieved SOC 2 Type 2 certification. This certification underscores Helixbeat’s unwavering commitment to the highest standards of security, availability, and confidentiality for its clients and partners.

SOC 2 Type 2 certification, governed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), verifies that Helixbeat’s security controls have been designed and, more importantly, have operated effectively over an extended period. The audit examined the company’s security protocols, ensuring that Helixbeat consistently maintains robust practices for safeguarding client data.

“Our achievement of SOC 2 Type 2 certification is a testament to our relentless focus on protecting customer data and maintaining the highest levels of operational integrity,” said Shan Kumar, Founder and CEO of Helixbeat. “This milestone not only reflects our dedication to security and compliance but also reinforces the trust that our clients place in us. We will continue to push the envelope in providing secure, reliable solutions across all our offerings.”

This certification positions Helixbeat as a trusted partner for organizations that prioritize data security and regulatory compliance. With its rigorous and ongoing adherence to SOC 2 standards, Helixbeat is well-equipped to serve clients in highly regulated industries such as healthcare, financial services, and government.

The SOC 2 Type 2 audit was conducted by an independent third-party firm, further validating the integrity and effectiveness of Helixbeat’s controls across its services and platforms.

About Helixbeat

Helixbeat is a pioneering company dedicated to transforming the fields of healthcare and human capital management through innovative products and comprehensive IT and marketing services. Our solutions are designed to improve patient outcomes, streamline healthcare operations, and enhance workforce management. By leveraging cutting-edge technology and a deep understanding of industry needs, Helixbeat delivers exceptional value to clients and partners across the globe.

For more information on Helixbeat’s commitment to security and how the company is helping organizations meet their technology needs, please visit www.helixbeat.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.