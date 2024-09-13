$36 Million to Create Permanent Supportive Housing

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that $36 million has been awarded to five projects across New York State that will create 249 units of permanent supportive housing in Monroe, Steuben, Erie, Jefferson, and Kings counties for individuals and families who have experienced homelessness.

“From Brooklyn to Watertown, these diverse projects across New York demonstrate our commitment to invest in housing that strengthens our communities and makes every region of our state a safer, healthier, and more affordable place to live,” Governor Hochul said. “The supportive housing created through these projects will provide formerly homeless New Yorkers with safe, stable homes and the services they need to thrive in their communities.”

The grants—awarded through a competitive process by the Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance’s (OTDA) Homeless Housing and Assistance (HHAP) Program—are an important component of Governor Hochul's $25 billion comprehensive Housing Plan that will help create or preserve 100,000 affordable homes across New York State, including 10,000 with support services for vulnerable populations. The five projects awarded funding will provide housing with on-site support services for individuals and families who have experienced homelessness, including, youth aging out of foster care, and individuals living with serious mental illness and/or substance use disorders.

With these latest awards, HHAP has committed more than $133.8 million in this funding cycle. That includes all of the $128 million in funding provided in the FY 2025 budget, as well as an additional $5.8 million in unspent funding that had first been awarded in prior years. The projects awarded funding include:

PathStone Housing Action Corporation (Monroe) - $750,000 to develop 38 units of permanent supportive housing in the Town of Perinton for formerly homeless individuals over the age of 55. Part of a larger project, Midvale Commons involves the new construction of a two-story fully electric building (Passive House and net zero solar certified) with elevator, community space, laundry, support services office, a fitness center and outdoor space. Already in construction, the fossil fuel-free project includes air source heat pumps, energy recovery ventilators, heat pump dryers, and onsite EV charging stations. Support services will be provided by Rochester Regional Health.

- $750,000 to develop 38 units of permanent supportive housing in the Town of Perinton for formerly homeless individuals over the age of 55. Part of a larger project, Midvale Commons involves the new construction of a two-story fully electric building (Passive House and net zero solar certified) with elevator, community space, laundry, support services office, a fitness center and outdoor space. Already in construction, the fossil fuel-free project includes air source heat pumps, energy recovery ventilators, heat pump dryers, and onsite EV charging stations. Support services will be provided by Rochester Regional Health. Providence Housing Development Corporation (Steuben) - $1.9 million to develop eight units of permanent supportive housing in Bath for individuals with serious mental illness or substance use disorder who have experienced homelessness. Part of a larger project, The Dana Lyon Apartments involves the preservation and adaptive reuse of the former Dana Lyon elementary school building. There will be on-site laundry facilities, service office space, a management office, exercise room, community room, playground and outdoor greenspace. There will also be commercial space that will be leased for the operation of a community arts center. Support services will be provided by Catholic Charities Steuben/Livingston on site and through other community organizations via linkage agreements.

- $1.9 million to develop eight units of permanent supportive housing in Bath for individuals with serious mental illness or substance use disorder who have experienced homelessness. Part of a larger project, The Dana Lyon Apartments involves the preservation and adaptive reuse of the former Dana Lyon elementary school building. There will be on-site laundry facilities, service office space, a management office, exercise room, community room, playground and outdoor greenspace. There will also be commercial space that will be leased for the operation of a community arts center. Support services will be provided by Catholic Charities Steuben/Livingston on site and through other community organizations via linkage agreements. Episcopal Community Housing Development Organization, Inc. (Erie) - $3.8 million to develop 16 units of permanent supportive housing in the Village of Angola for single adults aged 55 and over, who have experienced homelessness. Part of a larger project, St. Paul’s Apartments II proposes the new construction of a three-story building with onsite amenities including laundry facilities, office space for property and case management providers, ample outdoor green space, and a 52-space parking lot that includes two electric vehicle charging stations. Support services will be provided by People, Inc.

- $3.8 million to develop 16 units of permanent supportive housing in the Village of Angola for single adults aged 55 and over, who have experienced homelessness. Part of a larger project, St. Paul’s Apartments II proposes the new construction of a three-story building with onsite amenities including laundry facilities, office space for property and case management providers, ample outdoor green space, and a 52-space parking lot that includes two electric vehicle charging stations. Support services will be provided by People, Inc. DePaul Properties, Inc. and DePaul Community Services, Inc. (Jefferson) - $14.5 million to develop 70 units of permanent supportive housing in Watertown for individuals with serious mental illness, veterans, and individuals aged 55 and older who have experienced homelessness. Pine Camp Apartments is part of a larger project that proposes the new construction of a four-story building that will feature laundry facilities, a community room, and exterior central courtyard. Support services will be provided by DePaul Community Services and Eagle Star Housing, Inc.

- $14.5 million to develop 70 units of permanent supportive housing in Watertown for individuals with serious mental illness, veterans, and individuals aged 55 and older who have experienced homelessness. Pine Camp Apartments is part of a larger project that proposes the new construction of a four-story building that will feature laundry facilities, a community room, and exterior central courtyard. Support services will be provided by DePaul Community Services and Eagle Star Housing, Inc. Breaking Ground II Housing Development Corporation (Kings) - $15 million to develop 117 units of permanent supportive housing in Brooklyn for chronically homeless individuals, as well as youth aging out of foster care, and formerly homeless individuals and families where the head of household is living with a serious mental illness. This is part of a larger project that proposes the new construction of two buildings on the Kingsboro Psychiatric Center campus. This project is being developed as part of the Vital Brooklyn Initiative and will be constructed over three phases with these two buildings in phase one. The total project, once all three phases are complete, will provide over 1,000 units of housing. Support services will be provided by Breaking Ground.

New York State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance Commissioner Barbara C. Guinn said, “The Homeless Housing and Assistance Program’s investment in these projects across New York State will create much-needed stable, affordable homes with easy access to essential support services for individuals and families experiencing homelessness, including homeless veterans, youth aging out of foster care, and adults living with serious mental illness or substance use disorders. Governor Hochul’s steadfast commitment to expanding supportive housing options across New York State is providing vulnerable New Yorkers with the stability and tools they need to live successfully in their communities.”

New York State Homes and Community Renewal Commissioner RuthAnne Visnauskas said, “Under Governor Hochul's leadership, New York is prioritizing supportive housing. This $36 million investment will give almost 250 households affordable, safe and modern homes with the support services they need. We congratulate our development partners who received these awards, and we look forward to working with our partners at the Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance.”

Office of Mental Health Commissioner Dr. Ann Sullivan said, “Supportive housing enables New Yorkers living with mental illness to thrive in their own communities. These projects supported by the Homeless Housing and Assistance Program will create the much-needed supportive housing that enables individuals to live independently in the community of their choosing. Governor Hochul’s focus on expanding supportive housing options in communities throughout our state continues to change and enhance the lives of New Yorkers.”

New York State Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald said, “Lack of housing can impact an individual’s overall health and wellbeing and is also a critical social determinant of health, which is a priority for this Department. This project highlights our ongoing and comprehensive work to protect every aspect of public health and Governor Hochul’s continuing leadership and investment in these types of projects ensure vulnerable individuals and families will have access to housing that will be safe, stable, and supportive.”

New York State Energy Research and Development Authority President and CEO Doreen M. Harris said, “Governor Hochul has made clear her imperative to provide ample affordable and supportive housing that is not only accessible to those in need but also equipped with the latest energy efficient and sustainability features. By investing in projects that prioritize green building practices and renewable energy, NYSERDA is helping to create healthy and comfortable living options that benefit both residents and the environment.”

Empire State Development President, CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight said, “The Dana Lyon Apartments project proves once again that the Restore New York program is working to give municipalities the support they need to create real change in their communities. This project will help to further revitalize the town of Bath, generating new economic opportunities.”

PathStone President and Chief Executive Officer Alex Castro said, “PathStone is grateful for OTDA's $750,000 investment in the Midvale Commons development. This funding will help unhoused and at-risk frail elderly seniors in the community obtain housing and age in place with dignity and supportive services. Midvale Commons is PathStone's newest community and will create 76 new construction units for seniors in the Town of Perinton. This will also be PathStone's first Passive House, Net-Zero, and Carbon Neutral development with all energy consumption offset with onsite solar arrays.”

Providence Housing Development Corporation Executive Director Mark M. Greisberger said, “Providence Housing Development Corporation is excited to partner with New York State to provide supportive housing at the Dana Lyon Apartments development project, which will rehabilitate and preserve a long-vacant former school on historic Liberty Street. This funding award will help provide safe, clean housing that is close to public transportation, many stores, restaurants, and personal services in the beautiful Village of Bath.”

Episcopal Church Home & Affiliates President & CEO Rob said, “The availability of homes with support services for vulnerable populations is a glaring need in New York. Our expansion of the St. Paul's Apartments development will help address this situation by providing 16 dedicated apartments for local seniors who are frail and housing unstable. Without the funding provided by the Homeless Housing and Assistance program, the effort to fulfill this key component of our mission would simply not be possible.”

DePaul Properties, Inc. President Mark Fuller said, “The support of Governor Hochul, the Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance’s Homeless Housing and Assistance Program, and our other community partners and funders, has been integral in ensuring the construction of the Pine Camp Apartments in the city of Watertown. DePaul looks forward to the opportunity to uplift vulnerable populations in Jefferson County, providing the housing stability needed for individuals to live with dignity and support.”

Breaking Ground President and CEO Brenda Rosen said, “We are so grateful to Governor Hochul for her continued commitment to investing in supportive housing, and to the Homeless Housing and Assistance Program for awarding these significant funds for Phase I of the Kingsboro Vital Brooklyn project. The 117 units receiving funding will serve vulnerable youth, seniors, individuals, and families across two residential buildings, helping each household rebuild their lives in housing with the support they need to thrive. Along with our partners at Douglaston Development, Jobe Development, Almat Development, and Brooklyn Community Services, we are thrilled to take the next step toward bringing this transformative project to life for Central Brooklyn.”