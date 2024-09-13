Lost Hiker in Chesterfield’s Madame Sherri Forest

CONTACT:

Conservation Officer Ryan Harris

603-352-9669

September 13, 2024

Chesterfield, NH – At 7:20 p.m. on September 12, 2024, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department was notified of a lost hiker on the trail system of Madame Sherri Forest in Chesterfield. The hiker, Kimberly McCormack, 42, of Athol MA, was hiking with her dog when she became disoriented as the sun set. It was at this point that McCormack called for emergency services.

The Chesterfield Police Department and a Fish and Game Conservation Officer responded to the Anne Stokes Loop trailhead. The Conservation Officer hiked one mile and reached McCormack on the Wantastiquet-Monadnock trail at 8:30 p.m. After being provided with a light, McCormack and the Officer hiked out and made it to the trailhead at approximately 9:00 p.m.

New Hampshire Fish and Game urges hikers to be prepared and to use caution when hiking. Packing the 10 Essentials even on a day hike is imperative. Learn more about hiking safely by visiting hikesafe.com.