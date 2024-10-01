Sage’s Journey Begins: Noel-Anne Brennan’s 'A Changed World' Ignites Imaginations Amidst Climate Crisis

Together For Change

WAKEFIELD SOUTH KINGSTOWN, RI, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Set on an Earth radically transformed by the consequences of global warming and further chemical pollution, this story follows the adventures of Sage. Sage, a post-apocalyptic tribeswoman, begins her journey when her chosen apprentice is suddenly abducted. Together with a strange band of misfits, she sets off to save her apprentice and an even stranger world.In " A Changed World ," readers meet Sage, a young woman from a poor village in North America who defies her predetermined fate as a concubine by running away to embrace a life of freedom among the untamed plains and mountains. The gripping narrative follows Sage's journey as she gets entangled with a sisterhood of Wanderers and faces unimaginable challenges when her apprentice is taken.While battling the harsh new world, Sage confronts danger, friendship, and unexpected alliances, including a mysterious man named Thomas from the eastern coast, whose secrets threaten to upend everything. Alongside a mountain lion and a courageous village girl, Sage embarks on a perilous quest to protect her newfound family and the planet from an insidious threat lurking in the shadows."A Changed World" will be available for purchase at major retailers and online bookstores, including Amazon, Barnes and Noble, Kobo, and BAM.About the Author:Noel-Anne Brennan is a passionate storyteller dedicated to shedding light on important social and environmental issues through her writing. With a background rooted in has spent most of her time reading fantasy and science fiction. She is the author of the non-fiction The Goodspeed Opera House, Waverly Press, 1972, fiction Winter Reckoning, Donald Grant, 1986, The Sword of the Land, Ace Books, 2003 and The Blood of the Land, Ace Books 2004, Daughter of the Desert, Ace Books 2006, Tiger Lily, Sander Press 2011, A Changed World, Sander Press 2013, and books of poetry, February's Country, Sander Press 2011, Hurricane Warning, Sander Press 2012, and Meow Cat Poems, Sander Press 2012. She was a finalist for the Romantic Times Award for The Sword of the Land in 2003. She teaches Anthropology and Gender Studies at the University of Rhode Island and lives with her family in southern Rhode Island. Occasionally, in her spare time, she sleeps, she brings authenticity and depth to her characters and narratives.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.