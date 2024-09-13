Samar in Silence Unleash Haunting New Single, 'Burden'

Samar in Silence, photo by The Photo Asset

The recent release, "Jungle," now comes with an accompanying music video.

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Singer-songwriter and beat-maker Samar in Silence unleashes her most personal and emotionally charged single yet, "Burden."

Pulling listeners into the raw emotions of betrayal and heartbreak, this track explores the profound pain of discovering that a person you deeply cared for felt burdened by you all along. "Burden" is a haunting reflection on the deep pain of misplaced trust, and the heartache of discovering the truth too late.

"'Burden' is the most personal song I've written so far, and it's the foundation of my upcoming album," Samar shares, "I created it two years ago when I was going through an incredibly tough situation with a friend. This person portrayed themselves as a safe space — someone I could confide in who made me feel truly cared for. Out of nowhere, they told me that I was a burden to them. That moment shook me to my core. It was as if everything I thought I knew about our relationship was turned upside down, leaving me reeling."

Writing "Burden" was difficult for Samar, grappling with the emotional storm that followed this betrayal, delving into the weight of unspoken truths and the emotional scars carried. Alone in her room, she crafted a raw and visceral beat that matched the intensity of her feelings, the lyrics flowing from a place of deep hurt and confusion, but also from a desperate need to express the pain she was experiencing.

This song is the cornerstone of Samar's upcoming album because it represents this initial betrayal — the event that set everything in motion.

Accompanying "Burden" is Samar's recent release, "Jungle," a gripping exploration of the mind's labyrinth, where overthinking and endless loops of thought create a sense of being lost in a mental wilderness. Its visuals immerse viewers in a haunting but beautiful world, perfectly capturing the song's essence and Samar's fight to escape her mind's cyclical nature.

The track’s beat, originally conceived by Samar in 2021, reflects a tropical vibe that guided her to its fitting title. What began as an unfinished project evolved into a powerful piece, spurred by a challenge from a close friend and the relentless drive to bring this inner "jungle" to life. "Jungle" pulls listeners into the very heart of Samar’s chaotic thoughts, offering both a sonic and visual experience that lingers long after the last note fades.

Both tracks stand as a testament to the resilience found in vulnerability, continuing Samar’s journey through the shadowy landscapes of human emotion. With her signature introspective lyricism and hauntingly evocative beats, Samar channels the raw power of her experiences into tracks that are as heavy as they are healing.

About Samar in Silence:

Samar in Silence is a rising artist in the music world, known for her unique ability to transform solitude into a powerful auditory experience. As a singer-songwriter and beat-maker, she crafts music that emerges from isolation, blending raw emotion with evocative beats and compelling storytelling. Her creative process is deeply introspective, beginning with a beat, lyrics, or concept, and evolving into a fluid, adaptive journey. Whether led by a melody or a lyrical theme, her music captures deep emotion and resonates with authenticity.

Since releasing her debut singles "Energy" and "All I Know" in 2021, Samar in Silence has continued to evolve her sound. Her upcoming second album, 'This Is Not Normal', explores the depths of pain, resilience, and the struggle to find light in dark times. With a haunting mix of raw emotions and reflective themes, the album reveals her ability to navigate both hurt and triumph, offering listeners a deeply emotional and immersive experience.

Samar in Silence - Jungle (Official Music Video)

