Oakland's Ian McArdle Redefines Jazz and Alternative with 'Saka'

Cover Photo for Ian McArdle Ian McArdle Photo Credits to Ginger Fierstein

Bay Area's Favorite "Side Musician" Steps into Spotlight with an Experimental Instrumental Journey

This is my first time stepping out and bringing my musical vision to fruition.” — Ian ​McArdle

OAKLAND, CA, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Composer, producer, and pianist Ian McArdle, from the Bay Area, releases his latest single, "Saka" on February 20, 2026. Preceding the debut of his album "Halcyon Week", the new release represents a bold step forward in McArdle’s vision as a solo artist.

Originated from an accidental loop on a Montreal Assembly Count To Five pedal, "Saka" blends the cerebral complexity of jazz with the raw energy of alternative, blossoming into a "hazy futuristic jam" that rewards close listening.

The single is anchored by a powerhouse percussion duo. While drummer Shawn Myers played a Haitian inspired 9/8 groove on the first half of the song, musician D'Mauriae Harris played heavy chop drums on the second half. In addition to the interesting drum arrangement, McArdle describes the lyrics as stream-of-consciousness, portraying abstract poetry rather than traditional storytelling.

Credits:

Production/Composition: Ian McArdle

Mixing/Engineering: Cole Williams

Mastering: Simon Lancelot

Artwork: Ginger Fierstein

About Ian McArdle.

Ian McArdle is a composer, session musician, producer, and pianist based in Oakland, CA. McArdle’s solo work explores the intersection of experimental jazz and modern composition establishing him as a rising force in the California jazz scene.

