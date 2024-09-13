Investas Technology Partners with DAMREV South Africa to Launch Groundbreaking Tokenization Business in Zimbabwe

Investas Technology & DAMREV South Africa launch ISO 20022-compliant tokenization services, boosting financial inclusion & supporting Zimbabwe's digital goals.

The partnership with DAMREV will bring unprecedented opportunities for Zimbabwe, allowing individuals and businesses to access tokenized assets, driving economic growth and financial inclusion.” — Oliver Chivore, Investas Technology.

CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA, September 13, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- DAMREV , a global leader in Real-World Asset (RWA) tokenization, and Investas Technology, a leading Zimbabwean FinTech group, are excited to announce a groundbreaking partnership to bring tokenization services to Zimbabwe. This collaboration will leverage DAMREV’s expertise in tokenization to democratize access to high-value, real-world assets such as real estate, gold, diamonds, and agricultural commodities. By providing Zimbabweans with access to digital investment opportunities traditionally reserved for institutional investors, this initiative aims to empower both businesses and individuals, fostering financial inclusion and economic growth.Empowering Through Tokenization:At the core of this collaboration is the shared vision of unlocking the value of Zimbabwe’s rich natural resources and assets through tokenization. The partnership will introduce advanced blockchain technology, which allows for the digital representation of physical assets on a secure, immutable platform. Tokenization enables fractional ownership, increases liquidity, and offers a higher level of transparency, opening up investment opportunities to a broader audience.DAMREV Zimbabwe’s tokenization services will be fully aligned with ISO 20022 standards, ensuring global interoperability, security, and regulatory compliance. This makes the platform suitable for both domestic and international investors seeking to engage in secure digital financial transactions.Duane Herholdt, CEO of DAMREV South Africa, said: “We are thrilled to expand our services into Zimbabwe. This partnership with Investas Technology will unlock new opportunities for businesses and individuals by giving them access to tokenized digital assets. Our focus is on democratizing access, driving economic growth, and ensuring compliance with ISO 20022 standards.”Key Highlights of the Partnership:• Innovative Tokenization Solutions: DAMREV Zimbabwe will offer services to tokenize a wide range of assets, including real estate, precious metals, and agricultural commodities. These services will enable fractional ownership and provide new investment opportunities for Zimbabweans.• Strategic Partnership: By combining DAMREV South Africa’s global technological expertise with the Investas Technology’s local market insights, the partnership will drive the adoption of tokenization in Zimbabwe and position the country as a leader in financial innovation in Southern Africa.• ISO 20022 Compliance: DAMREV Zimbabwe’s tokenization services will meet the ISO 20022 standard, ensuring secure, transparent, and compliant digital financial transactions.• Support for National Digital Goals: The tokenization services aim to align with Zimbabwe's broader digital transformation objectives, focusing on adopting blockchain and advanced technologies to modernize the country’s financial systems and drive economic growth.• Economic Impact: Tokenization will stimulate economic growth by enhancing access to investment opportunities, attracting foreign capital, and fostering innovation in Zimbabwe’s financial sector.Bringing the Power of Tokenized Assets to Zimbabwe:DAMREV Zimbabwe will focus on tokenizing a variety of key assets:• Real Estate: Offering fractional ownership of property, tokenized real estate will allow Zimbabweans to invest in the property market and unlock new revenue streams.• Precious Metals and Commodities: The tokenization of gold, platinum, and agricultural assets will provide individuals and businesses with new investment opportunities and greater liquidity.• Diamonds: Tokenizing Zimbabwe’s rich diamond reserves will enable a secure, transparent, and accessible way to invest in this high-value asset.Supporting Financial Inclusion and Economic Growth:Financial inclusion is a key priority of this partnership. Through tokenization, DAMREV Zimbabwe will democratize investment opportunities by offering fractional ownership of traditionally inaccessible assets, allowing a broader range of investors to participate in wealth creation.Mr. Oliver Chivore, CEO of Investas Technology, stated, “This partnership is a major step forward for Zimbabwe’s financial ecosystem. By introducing tokenization, we’re tapping into the immense potential of our natural resources and providing more people with access to modern financial tools that foster economic growth.”Technology, Security, and Transparency:Blockchain technology will ensure the security, transparency, and efficiency of the tokenization process. DAMREV Zimbabwe will utilize blockchain’s immutable ledger to provide a fully traceable and secure record of all transactions, giving investors confidence in the integrity of their investments.The ability to tokenize assets using blockchain will also enhance liquidity, allowing investors to trade fractions of assets and thereby increase capital flow within the financial markets.Alignment with Zimbabwe's Digital Transformation Goals:DAMREV Zimbabwe’s tokenization services aim to align with Zimbabwe’s broader digital transformation objectives. As the country seeks to modernize its financial systems, blockchain technology is expected to play a crucial role. By offering secure, transparent, and compliant asset management solutions, DAMREV Zimbabwe intends to contribute to the adoption of digital finance in Zimbabwe.“This initiative aligns with Zimbabwe’s vision of leveraging digital technology to drive economic development,” said Duane Herholdt. “Blockchain and tokenization will open new opportunities for investment, growth, and financial inclusion throughout the country.”Driving Innovation Across Africa:DAMREV’s expansion into Zimbabwe is part of a larger strategy to lead financial innovation across Africa. By focusing on Zimbabwe’s untapped potential and partnering with the country’s FinTech leaders, DAMREV aims to foster a vibrant, digital financial ecosystem that will serve as a model for other African nations.“We believe that tokenization is the future of finance in Zimbabwe,” said Duane Herholdt, CEO of DAMREV South Africa. “This partnership will help Zimbabwe become a regional hub for digital finance, driving innovation and creating new investment opportunities.”Recognition and Future Projects:DAMREV stands out in the fintech arena, recently honoured as the Best African Business Tokenization Company of 2023 and the recipient of the prestigious Innovation & Excellence Award 2024 for Real World Asset (RWA) Tokenization Company of the Year in South Africa. These accolades underscore DAMREV's substantial contribution to Africa's economic progress and its dedication to driving sustainable growth through cutting-edge financial technologies.Currently, DAMREV is initiating ambitious projects across various sectors, including the tokenization of commodities and real estate. These ventures reflect DAMREV's commitment to fortifying economies through innovative asset management solutions. By creating a tokenized framework for these essential assets, DAMREV is poised to transform market transparency and efficiency, thereby paving new paths for investment and economic stability.Strategic Focus and Financial Inclusion:DAMREV's strategic emphasis on select sectors and asset classes showcases its commitment to pioneering in the digital asset management arena, coupled with a relentless pursuit of innovation through research and development (R&D). By aligning its expertise and technological capabilities with the unique demands of various industries, DAMREV not only fortifies its standing but also pushes the envelope of what’s possible in the realm of digital assets.Financial inclusion is a cornerstone of DAMREV’s mission. By democratizing access to investment opportunities through tokenization, DAMREV empowers individuals and businesses across Africa and beyond. This approach fosters a more inclusive financial ecosystem, providing unprecedented access to valuable assets for a broader range of investors.At DAMREV, collaboration with a network of trusted partners is integral to the company's pursuit of excellence. These partnerships help provide secure, transparent, and efficient tokenization solutions to clients worldwide. Together, DAMREV and its partners are shaping the future of asset management.About DAMREV:DAMREV is Africa's leading Real World Asset (RWA) Tokenization company, specializing in transforming traditional assets into digital tokens using the Stellar Blockchain. As a forefront FinTech service provider, DAMREV focuses on ISO 20022 Blockchain Tokenization and Smart Contract Development. The company excels in Security Token Offerings (STOs), bridging the gap between conventional industries and cutting-edge technology. DAMREV's mission is to create more inclusive, efficient, and transparent investment opportunities.For more information, visit www.damrev.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.