KIM BOLUFÉ SELECTED FOR IAOTP’S EMPOWERED WOMAN OF THE YEAR

KIM BOLUFÉ HONORED MEMBER OF THE INTERNATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF TOP PROFESSIONALS (IAOTP) WILL BE HONORED AT THEIR ANNUAL AWARDS GALA IN NASHVILLE

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kim Bolufé, CEO of Bolufé Designs, LLC, was recently selected as Empowered Woman of the Year for 2024 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an honor and career milestone; only a few women are chosen for this distinction based on their years of experience, professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, and contributions to their communities. These women empower others with innovation and compassion to reach their goals while creating change for future generations. Kim Bolufé will be honored for this distinction at IAOTP's 2024 Annual Awards Gala. www.iaotp.com /award-galaThe President of IAOTP, Stephanie Cirami, stated, "We are honored to have Kim as part of the IAOTP family. She provides visionary leadership as a female entrepreneur, and her extraordinary accomplishments prove she will empower women worldwide. We look forward to celebrating all her merits at the Annual Awards Gala and cannot wait to see more amazing things from this woman."Kim Bolufé has built a distinguished career in the fashion industry, spanning over three decades. Since 1993, she has been offering contemporary fashion on a global scale. Kim's unwavering passion lies in fashioning her clients, enhancing their looks, and boosting their self-confidence. As a recognized Celebrity Fashion Stylist and the proud owner of a woman-owned business, she is deeply dedicated to the company and creative aspects of fashion.Kim's journey into fashion began early. At age 10, she accompanied her mother to a small fashion establishment in New York City, where her mother worked. Observing and learning from her mother's experience, Kim became fascinated with textiles, threads, buttons, and the art of precise stitching. This exposure sparked her enduring love for design and fashion, shaping her into the celebrated stylist and entrepreneur she is today.Kim Bolufé is currently the head of Bolufé Boutiques, with locations in Boca Raton and Delray Beach, Florida. Her extensive expertise and keen eye for style have earned her high regard among male and female clients, with a significant portion—60 percent—being male CEOs. Over the years, Kim has cultivated a dedicated following of consumers who travel from all over the world to experience her unique approach to fashion and style.Together with her daughter, Alexandria, Kim embodies the spirit of true entrepreneurship. Their business extends beyond styling and designing clothing; it's about fostering confidence and enabling self-expression through fashion. This mother-daughter duo is committed to delivering exceptional service and ensuring every customer looks and feels their best. Known for their ability to anticipate trends, Kim and Alexandria are dedicated to offering the highest level of service.Since its inception in the early 1990s at Mizner Park in Boca Raton, Bolufé has consistently maintained its popularity. This success is attributed to the boutique's dedication to offering unique, high-quality merchandise and continually adapting its product selection to align with the evolving desires of its clientele. Their commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction has made Bolufé a beloved destination for fashion-forward individuals.Throughout her illustrious career, Kim Bolufé has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. Kim will grace the front cover TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. Earlier this year, she was featured on the famous Nasdaq Billboard in Times Square. She will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at Nashville's magnificent Opryland Hotel this December for her previous selection as Top Entrepreneur and Celebrity Fashion Stylist of the Year and Empowered Woman of the Year 2024.Kim and Alexandria Bolufé have significantly expanded their influence in the fashion industry through innovative and dynamic approaches. They have organized and filmed nearly 200 live styling shows on various social media platforms, showcasing their expertise and engaging directly with their audience. Their presence also extends to television; they have contributed to the fashion design production for the reality TV program "Elevator Pitch" by Entrepreneur Magazine and "Billion Dollar Showdown," where they style investors and celebrities, helping them exude confidence.In addition to their work in fashion styling and design, Kim and Alexandria also host a podcast titled "Do You Have It? With Kim and Alexandria Bolufé." On this podcast, they share insights from Kim's "Rags to Riches The American Dream" journey, discussing the challenges and perseverance required to thrive in the competitive fashion industry. Their podcast provides inspiration and valuable advice to aspiring entrepreneurs and fashion enthusiasts alike.Looking back, Kim attributes her success to her mother, who taught her perseverance, resiliency, true work ethic…and never ever to give up.When not working, she enjoys traveling, cooking, and spending time with her daughter. In the future, she hopes to continue to help her clients feel even more confident and put their best foot forward with her expertise and fashion-style services.For more information, please visit: https://bolufeboutique.com/collections/new-arrivals About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world's finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world's finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and help influence others in their fields.

