ALAKRAN Mobile Mortar System Recognised for Innovative Technologies at MSPO 2024 ‘Defender Awards’

Elaine Correia Collects Award Alakran Integrated on Toyota LC

KIELCE, POLAND, September 13, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- One of the eagerly anticipated highlights of the International Defence Industry Exhibition is the Defender Awards, a Gala Ceremony culminating in prestigious awards and distinctions for special achievements in the defence industry.This year, Alakran was singled out for the ‘Territorial Defence Force Commander’s Award’, for its groundbreaking, innovative technologies. The finalists are selected by the MSPO Program Council, which is chaired by the Secretary of State at the Ministry of National Defence, Paweł Bejda. The awards were presented by Deputy Prime Minister, head of the Ministry of Defence Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz.Milanion NTGS, the manufacturer of the ALAKRAN mobile mortar system exhibited the rapid response mortar system at MSPO 2024 in Poland with their local partner, AUTO PODLASIE, receiving positive attention from Polish and International delegations.ALAKRAN is a versatile and resilient system, engineered with mission-critical capabilities to counter the key tactical challenges encountered on the high-intensity modern battlefield. The fully digital and automated mortar system is user-friendly and proven effective across a wide spectrum of operational environments including urban, desert, forest, mountainous, and snow. ALAKRAN is combat-proven and currently ‘in-service’ in several active war zones around the globe. It can easily be integrated into almost any 4x4 vehicle with a minimum 2-ton payload. It outperforms competitors by utilising patented technological breakthroughs to deliver superior mobility, precision, accuracy, firepower, and crew safety.On stage to collect the award was President of NTGS, Elaine Correia, who said "MSPO 2024 has been an incredibly engaging show for us with delegations from Poland and Internationally. We want to thank the organisers of the Defender Awards and AUTO PODLASIE for allowing us to showcase Alakran’s innovative technologies and features and for the prestigious award."

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.