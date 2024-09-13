1501 Certified's Artist, LUH CEO, Drops New Upbeat Single "Big Booty"

LUH CEO'S "Big Booty" single cover art

1501 Certified Entertainment's Artist LUH CEO Drops Electrifying New Single "Big Booty".

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- LUH CEO , the rising star of 1501 Certified Entertainment, has just released his brand new single entitled " Big Booty ." Known for its impressive roster of talent and commitment to developing groundbreaking artists, 1501 has been a powerhouse in the music industry since its inception. 1501 was founded by former MLB player Carl Crawford, in 2016. The label has a reputation for nurturing artists who bring fresh and innovative sounds to the scene, and LUH CEO is no exception. His latest track showcases his unique energy and style, bringing a fresh vibe to his ever-growing fan base.LUH CEO on "Big Booty":“When I was making 'Big Booty,' it was at a time where I felt like I needed to record not just a song but a record—something that can be around forever. I wanted to make the song for both men and women to be able to listen to by throwing in the flashy popping it aspect, and talking to a woman saying what I could do and what I personally like with a woman aspect of it.”In addition to this exciting release, LUH CEO recently dropped his debut mixtape "Youngest In Charge," further establishing his presence in the music scene. Despite being only 18 years old, LUH CEO is already being hailed as the next takeover artist. Youngest In Charge showcases LUH CEO's distinctive style and versatility. The mixtape features a mix of hard-hitting tracks and introspective songs that reflect his journey and experiences. From the energetic "Southern Roots" to the reflective "Dallas Vibes," each track offers a glimpse into LUH CEO's world. The mixtape is a 10-track EP that marks LUH CEO’s official debut project since releasing singles “Industry Freestyle”, “Gangsta Chick”, and “In too Deep” ft. Honeycomb Brazy, showcasing his growth and evolution as a signed artist.Fans are eagerly anticipating more from LUH CEO, especially after he and 1501 label mate FNF Chxpo teased their upcoming song "Angel Dust" while on tour with That Mexican OT. The preview has created a buzz around Texas with platforms like 97.9 The Box promoting the single on social media along with other popular social media platforms.LUH CEO was born in Marks, Mississippi, and raised in Dallas, Texas. His journey from a small-town upbringing to making hype in the music industry is nothing short of inspiring. LUH CEO aspires to collaborate with top artists such as Rylo Rodriguez, DeeBaby, OMB Peezy, and Lil Lee to continue making impactful music that resonates with audiences everywhere.To stay up to date with LUH CEO please go to: www.luhceo.com or follow him @luhceo_ on all social media platforms.For more information, interviews, or inquiries, please contact:Trey Harris | Director of Publicity and Media RelationsTrey@1501ent.com or Publicity@1501ent.com

