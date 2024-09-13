Deputy Minister Peace Mabe: Opening remarks at 19th Momentum Gsport Awards

Good evening, everyone, It is an absolute honour and privilege to stand before you this evening as we celebrate the 19th edition of the Momentum gsport Awards.

This is my first time attending these prestigious awards, and I must say, the excitement and energy in the room are truly inspiring.

Yesterday, I had the wonderful opportunity to spend time with the incredible gsport Hall of Famers, and I want to extend my deepest thanks to them for their unforgettable contributions to the advancement of women’s sport.

Their stories remind us all of the power of resilience, leadership, and the impact that one person can have in changing the game for future generations.

Today, as we unveil the Class of 2024, we honour not only their achievements but also their perseverance and commitment to breaking barriers and pushing the limits of what women in sport can accomplish.

Tonight, we celebrate their success, but we also recognise the journey that has brought them here.

It’s humbling to reflect on how far gsport has come. What started humbly in a small room with just 20 people has grown into this magnificent celebration, where over 200 of us are gathered here tonight, embracing the Power of Recognition.

This is a testament to the growth and progress of women’s sport in South Africa, and it is through platforms like gsport that we continue to see women’s sport rise and shine 30 years into democracy.

To every finalist in the room tonight: You are already winners. Your hard work and dedication have brought you to this stage, and the recognition you receive here tonight is just the beginning.

I encourage you to continue striving for greatness, to continue inspiring the next generation of women in sport, and to know that your journey is making a difference.

I also want to take this moment to thank Momentum and all the partners who have made this evening possible. Your support for women’s sport is invaluable, and together, we are closing the visibility gap and ensuring that women’s achievements in sport are given the recognition they deserve.

As we get ready to unveil the Class of 2024, I hope that each of you leaves here tonight inspired, empowered, and ready to take the next step in your journey.

May this night be a reminder of the incredible power of recognition and the limitless potential of women in sport.

Thank you, and let’s celebrate the extraordinary talent in this room tonight