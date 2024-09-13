Electoral Commission on municipal by-election results held on 11 September 2024

Municipal by-election results held on 11 September 2024

The Democratic Alliance (DA) retained sixteen of its seats while the African National Congress (ANC) also retained four (4) seats. Al Jama-Ah and Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) both retained a seat each and uMkhonto Wesizwe Party won a seat in the by-elections held on 11 September 2024.

The new DA Councillors are:

• Estelle Dansey, in Ward 35 in Matjhabeng Municipality, FS184, Free State. The party retained the seat it won in the 2021 Municipal Elections, with 46,02% of the total votes cast, compared to 45,85% during the 2021 Municipal Elections. Voter turnout was 41,01%.

• Gregory Owen Van Noord, in Ward 18 in the Mangaung Municipality, MAN, Free State. The party retained the seat it won in the 2021 Municipal Elections, with 85,23% of the total votes cast, compared to 65,62% during the 2021 Municipal Elections. Voter turnout was 27,17%.

• Corize Van Rensburg, in Ward 20 in the Mangaung Municipality, MAN, Free State. The party retained the seat it won in the 2021 Municipal Elections, with 98,40% of the total votes cast, compared 75,13% during the 2021 Municipal Elections. Voter turnout was 24,65%.

• Jan-Hendrik Cronje, in Ward 22 in the Mangaung Municipality, MAN, Free State. The party retained the seat it won in the 2021 Municipal Elections, with 97,36% of the total votes cast, compared to 74,24% during the 2021 Municipal Elections. Voter turnout was 27,05%.

• Paul Maré Kotzé, in ward 25 in the Mangaung Municipality, MAN, Free State. The party retained the seat it won in the 2021 Municipal Elections, with 97,78% of the total votes cast, compared to 79,82% during the 2021 Municipal Elections. Voter turnout was 29,21%.

• Francine Mary Kristopher, in ward 33 in the EThekwini Municipality, ETH, KwaZulu-Natal. The party retained the seat it won in the 2021 Municipal Elections, with 80,56% of the total votes cast, compared to 67,33% during the 2021 Municipal Elections. Voter turnout was 19,46%.

• Bradley Singh, in ward 35 in the EThekwini Municipality, ETH, KwaZulu-Natal. The party retained the seat it won in the 2021 Municipal Elections, with 91,04% of the total votes cast, compared to 86,47% during the 2021 Municipal Elections. Voter turnout was 28,81%.

• Heinz Ulrik De Boer, in ward 36 in the EThekwini Municipality, ETH, KwaZulu-Natal. The party retained the seat it won in the 2021 Municipal Elections, with 92,60% of the total votes cast, compared to 82,91% during the 2021 Municipal Elections. Voter turnout was 29,49%.

• Dana Janet Daniels, in ward 15 in the uMdoni Municipality, KZN212, KwaZulu-Natal. The party retained the seat it won in the 2021 Municipal Elections, with 98,39% of the total votes cast, compared to 89,04% during the 2021 Municipal Elections. Voter turnout was 45,55%.

• Ayabonga Nkanyiso Zwane, in ward 06 in the KwaDukuza Municipality, KZN292, KwaZulu-Natal. The party retained the seat it won in the 2021 Municipal Elections, with 98,70% of the total votes cast, compared to 58,82% during the 2021 Municipal Elections. Voter turnout was 28,43%.

• Johannes Diederik Nel, in ward 03 in the Lephalale Municipality, LIM362, Limpopo. The party retained the seat it won in the 2021 Municipal Elections, with 39,77% of the total votes cast, compared to 32,07% during the 2021 Municipal Elections. Voter turnout was 32,98%.

• Cornelius Benjamin Van Huyssteen, in ward 07 in the Naledi Municipality, NW392, North-West. The party retained the seat it won in the 2021 Municipal Elections, with 78,97% of the total votes cast, compared to 61,45% during the 2021 Municipal Elections. Voter turnout was 31,58%.

• Inge Wilken, in ward 39 in the Matlosana Municipality, NW403, North-West. The party retained the seat it won in the 2021 Municipal Elections, with 93,82% of the total votes cast, compared to 66,08% during the 2021 Municipal Elections. Voter turnout was 29,82%.

• André Klopper, in ward 07 in the JB Marks Municipality, NW405, North-West. The party retained the seat it won in the 2021 Municipal Elections, with 93,53% of the total votes cast, compared to 68,13% during the 2021 Municipal Elections. Voter turnout was 14,11%.

• Zander Janse van Rensburg, in ward 22 in the JB Marks Municipality, NW405, North-West. The party retained the seat it won in the 2021 Municipal Elections, with 58,54% of the total votes cast, compared to 68,99% during the 2021 Municipal Elections. Voter turnout was 8,54%.

• Sean David Trautmann, in ward 24 in the JB Marks Municipality, NW405, North-West. The party retained the seat it won in the 2021 Municipal Elections, with 99,22% of the total votes cast, compared to 72,19% during the 2021 Municipal Elections. Voter turnout was 21,84%.

The new ANC Councillors are:

• Sandra Mokgwathi, in ward 12 in the Mogale City Municipality, GT481, Gauteng. The party retained the seat it won in the 2021 Municipal Elections, with 61,16% of the total votes cast, compared to 59,42% during the 2021 Municipal Elections. Voter turnout was 32,64%.

• Nkhobo Khomongoe, in ward 21 in the City of Johannesburg Municipality, JHB, Gauteng. The party retained the seat it won in the 2021 Municipal Elections, with 59,08% of the total votes cast, compared to 42,66% during the 2021 Municipal Elections. Voter turnout was 27,26%.

• Thabiso Jingela, in ward 24 in the Ray Nkonyeni Municipality, KZN216, KwaZulu-Natal. The party retained the seat it won in the 2021 Municipal Elections, with 37,84% of the total votes cast, compared to 65,53% during the 2021 Municipal Elections. Voter turnout was 53,36%.

• France Mlungisi Malevu, in ward 04 in the Mpofana Municipality, KZN223, KwaZulu-Natal. The party retained the seat it won in the 2021 Municipal Elections, with 49,37% of the total votes cast, compared to 68,00% during the 2021 Municipal Elections. Voter turnout was 54,23%.

The new Al Jama-Ah Councillor is:

• Yakoob Karolia, in ward 09 in the City of Johannesburg Municipality, JHB, Gauteng. The party retained the seat it won in the 2021 Municipal Elections, with 60,07% of the total votes cast, compared to 49,00% during the 2021 Municipal Elections. Voter turnout was 28,42%.

The new IFP Councillor is:

• Mbhekiseni Ntethelelo Shelembe, in ward 04 in the Nkandla Municipality, KZN286, KwaZulu-Natal. The party retained the seat it won in the 2021 Municipal Elections, with 53,71% of the total votes cast, compared to 47,97% during the 2021 Municipal Elections. Voter turnout was 49,84%.

The new MKP Councillor is:

• Thamsanqa Patrick Madlala, in ward 14 in the Ray Nkonyeni Municipality, KZN216, KwaZulu-Natal. The party won the seat previously won by the ANC in the 2021 Municipal Elections, with 50,64% of the total votes cast, compared to 76,25% during the 2021 Municipal Elections. Voter turnout was 51,87%.

For media queries: Please contact Kate Bapela on 082 600 6386

For media interviews: Email requests to spokesperson@elections.org.za