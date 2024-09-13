Minister Nomakhosazana Meth announces precautionary suspension of Unemployment Insurance Commissioner (UIC), Mr Tebogo Maruping

The Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) Commissioner, Mr Tebogo Maruping, placed on precautionary suspension, 13 September 2024

The Minister of Employment and Labour, Ms. Nomakhosazana Meth announces the precautionary suspension of the Unemployment Insurance Commissioner (UIC), Mr Tebogo Maruping, following a briefing received from the Acting Director General, Mr. Viwe Mlenzana.

The Commissioner has been placed on precautionary suspension today, due to the nature of charges he is facing which emanate inter alia, from the alleged role he played in the conclusion of the agreement between the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) and Thuja Holdings led by Mr. Mthunzi Mdwaba, amounting to R5billion. The agreement was declared invalid and therefore,

set aside by the Pretoria High Court on 28 May 2024. The Supreme Court of Appeal further dismissed with costs, the subsequent appeal that was lodged by Mr. Mdwaba on 15 August 2024.

This agreement caused a public outcry especially in the employment and labour sector.

The Commissioner’s disciplinary process will be dealt with expeditiously, allowing the administration an opportunity to pay undivided attention to the primary mandate of the UIF; of providing short-term relief to workers who find themselves unemployed or unable to work due to illness, maternity, adoption including to dependants of the deceased contributors. I have further

mandated the Acting DG to deal with all systematic and capacity challenges within the Department and its entities so that we can respond adequately to the unemployment challenges in the country.

I am very much mindful of the UIF’s challenges; specifically, the system challenges and the negative impact on workers, the unemployed, beneficiaries of deceased contributors and employers alike. I would like to assure the public that work is currently underway to respond adequately to such challenges.

Media enquiries and interviews:

Ms. Thobeka Magcai, Ministry Media Liaison Officer. Email: Thobeka.Magcai@Labour.gov.za

Cell: 072 737 2205