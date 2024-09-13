MARY ANN STILES SELECTED FOR IAOTP’S PRESIDENTIAL AWARD IN LAW

Mary Ann Stiles honored member of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will be honored at their annual awards gala in Nashville

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mary Ann Stiles, JD, the Vice President & General Counsel for GTFH, LLC, d/b/a CompCorrect, LLC and General Counsel for Construction Casualty Insurance in St. Petersburg, Florida, was recently selected for the Presidential Award in Law for 2024, given by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP).Being selected for this distinction by the International Association of Top Professionals is a renowned honor. The Presidential Award in Law is a distinguished accolade presented to individuals who have demonstrated exceptional dedication, innovation, and leadership in the field of law. This prestigious award recognizes significant contributions to improving the justice system, advancing knowledge in the area of rights and freedom, and advocating for policy changes that enhance the well-being of all. Mary Ann has shown a remarkable commitment to excellence and has made a lasting impact on the field of law through her professional achievements and community involvement. Mary Ann Stiles will accept her award on stage at IAOTP's Annual Awards Gala in December 2024. www.iaotp.com/award-gala The President of IAOTP, Stephanie Cirami stated, “We are honored to have Ms. Stiles as part of the IAOTP family. In addition to her long list of accomplishments and accolades, she is a true leader within her field. She has dedicated all her time and knowledge to law. We look forward to honoring her merits with our exclusive Presidential Award.Ms. Stiles is a dynamic, results driven leader who has consistently demonstrated success in every role she has achieved over the entire course of her extraordinary career. She is widely recognized in her field for having more than four decades of experience as a practicing attorney and accomplished legal professional. Ms. Stiles is currently working with a new startup company, CompCorrect, LLC in St. Petersburg, Florida that has created an artificial intelligence program to assist owners and employers in navigating through the labyrinth of workers compensation with its employees and the insurance industry. The company has six patents pending on the program. The goal is to service clients throughout the United States and currently is working on developing the program in several states throughout the United States.Her areas of expertise include advocacy, policy, workers compensation defense, contracts, employment law, public speaking, mediation, administrative, regulatory, and governmental relations.Mary Ann has an impressive repertoire of prior positions. She performed as a Partner for the largest minority and women owned firm in the country, Quintairos, Prieto, Wood & Boyer, P.A. From 1982 to 2012, Ms. Stiles headed her own law firm, Stiles, Taylor & Grace, P.A. Additionally, she served as General Counsel for the Associated Industries Insurance Company, Inc., Associated Industries Insurance Services, Inc., The Associated Industries Political Action Committee, the Associated Industries of Florida, Special Counsel of the Associated Industries of Florida, Vice President & Chief Lobbyist for the Associated Industries of Florida and there became the first full time woman to lobby business issues starting in l977. She was Associate Attorney with Deschler, Reed & Critchfield, intern of the Subcommittee of Federal Procurement Practices through Senator Lawton Chiles of the US Senate and was a legislative analyst for the Florida House of Representatives.Before she began her career, Ms. Stiles attended Hillsborough Community College earning her Associates of Arts in 1973. Continuing her education, she received her Bachelor of Science from Florida State University in 1975. To round her studies, Mary Ann graduated with a Juris Doctorate from the Antioch School of Law in 1978 (now known as the UDC David A. Clarke School of Law).Throughout her illustrious career, Mary Ann has received many awards, accolades and was featured in numerous publications as a highly regarded figure in the legal industry. Ms. Stiles was previously honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award for 2021, and she was named Top Attorney of the Year for 2018 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP). In 2022, she was inducted into IAOTP’s Hall of Fame. Moreover, Ms. Stiles was the first woman inducted into the Florida’s Workers Compensation Institute, Inc., Hall of Fame, and was honored as a Top Florida Attorney in the Wall Street Journal, Best Lawyers, Florida Trend Magazine, Tampa Business Journal, Tampa Bay Magazine, and Florida’s Women-Led Businesses, among others. In 2017 she was featured in Who’s Who of Professional Women and was honored as one of the Best Lawyers in America over numerous years. For 2016 she was the recipient of the Legal Elite Award from Corporate America News. In 2015 named Lawyer of the Year for Tampa Workers’ Compensation Law-Employers by Best Lawyers and in 2011 received the Circle of Gold for Outstanding Alumna from Florida State University. She was awarded the illustrious Leroy Collins Outstanding Alumni for Hillsborough Community College and was named to the Wall of Fame at her high school, King High School in Tampa, Florida. Furthermore, Ms. Stiles was the first woman inducted to hold the title of fellow of the College on Workers’ Compensation from the American Bar Association since 2009. She maintains her AV Preeminent Peer Review Rating from Martindale-Hubble for more than three decades; recognized for many years in Martindale-Hubbell AV Preeminent Attorney – Judicial Edition, The American Registry as American’s Most Honored Lawyers – Top 1% and was named “Queen of Comp” by the Tampa Tribune. In 2018 she was awarded a Lifetime Achievement Award by Marquis Who’s Who. She has also served for a number of years as a member of the Board of Directors of Lion Insurance Company. This year Mary Ann will also be considered for the Empowered Woman of the Year Award.In addition to her successful career, Ms. Stiles serves or has served on numerous boards for various organizations. She previously served on the Board member of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Tampa Bay for a number of years, and an advisory Board member of Larson’s Workers’ Compensation Law. She co-founded NWCDN in 2004 and was a board member, founding shareholder, and the chair of the advisory board of the Platinum Bank of Brandon. Mary Ann was a member of the Rules Committee on Workers’ Compensation for the Department of Administrative Hearing of the State of Florida, was a member of the Florida Workers’ Compensation Task Force, and a board member and shareholder of Associated Reinsurance Brokers, Inc. Ms. Stiles is also a thriving entrepreneur who was the Owner and President of Styles by Stiles, a shareholder and President of the 42nd Street Café & Bistro, Fletcher’s Backstreet Grill, the Director of Eclipse, Inc., a PEO; and, was a shareholder and director of Six Stars Development Company of Florida, Inc.Looking back, Mary Ann attributes her success to her education and training, her perseverance, staying active in her chosen field of workers compensation, and her passion for the law. When not working, she enjoys spending time with her family and friends, boating, reading and traveling. For the future, she will continue to serve and advise her clientele, resolve disputes and protect liberties and rights of all either in the administrative or legislative systems.For more information on Mary Ann Stiles please visit: https://www.linkedin.com/in/mary-ann-stiles-336b1213/ To view her Video Biography please visit: https://youtu.be/kwjxhf7Y1pk About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization who handpicks the world’s finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers and to help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You must be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP's experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals around the world, the recognition and credibility that they deserve and have helped in building their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself to be a unique networking organization that hand picks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals together.For More Information on IAOTP please visit: www.iaotp.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.