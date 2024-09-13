Ilham Aliyev received President of “Gulfstream Aerospace” company

On September 13, Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, received Mark Burns, President of Gulfstream Aerospace Corp.

Mark Burns noted that his last visit to Azerbaijan was 20 years ago and expressed his deep impression with the redevelopment he witnessed in Baku during his current trip.

He highlighted his close attention to Azerbaijan’s economic growth and pointed to the number of Gulfstream aircraft operating in the country, as well as those seen at the airport, as clear evidence of this development. Mark Burns expressed Gulfstream’s eagerness to continue their cooperation with Azerbaijan.

Referring to the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Mark Burns remarked that the Baku track is one of the most exciting in the world.

During the conversation, the sides emphasized Azerbaijan's economic potential and geographical location as key factors in the continued development of the country’s civil aviation sector.

They also exchanged views on prospects for further cooperation.