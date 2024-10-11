Spider infestations in the fall

Spider under a home Effective Pest Control Spider Pest Control

Fall is when spiders are all around. Reduce a spider infestation by removing their webbing.

Spiders are most active in the Fall. They can be difficult to control without the proper training.” — George Pilkington

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fall Spider Infestations on the Rise in Coastal Virginia CitiesUniversal Pest & Termite Offers Expert Spider Control Solutions for HomeownersAs the crisp fall weather sets in, residents of coastal Virginia cities such as Virginia Beach, Chesapeake, Newport News, Suffolk, Portsmouth, and Williamsburg are experiencing an uptick in spider infestations. Universal Pest & Termite, a trusted name in pest control, is alerting homeowners to the increase in spider activity during this season and offering professional solutions to protect homes and families.With cooler temperatures driving spiders indoors in search of warmth, shelter, and food, homes in the region are more susceptible to these unwanted eight-legged visitors. Common species such as the wolf spider, cellar spider, and even the feared black widow become more prominent during this time of year.“Spider infestations are particularly concerning in the fall as these pests seek out safe, warm places to build their webs,” says Tanner Baine, Operations Manager at Universal Pest & Termite. “While many spiders are harmless, they can create a nuisance for homeowners, and some species, like the black widow, pose serious health risks.”Universal Pest & Termite is urging homeowners to take proactive steps to prevent spider infestations, including:• Sealing cracks and gaps: Ensure all windows, doors, and foundation openings are properly sealed to prevent spiders from entering.• Clearing clutter: Spiders love cluttered spaces. Keep basements, attics, and garages clean and organized.• Reducing outdoor lighting: Outdoor lights can attract insects, which in turn attract spiders. Consider using yellow bulbs that are less appealing to bugs.• Maintaining your yard: Trim shrubs and trees that are close to the house and remove any debris that could provide shelter for spiders.• Universal Pest & Termite’s team of experts is equipped to handle spider infestations using safe, effective treatments that not only remove existing spiders but also prevent future infestations.About Pest Control Service with Universal Pest & TermiteUniversal Pest & Termite has been serving the coastal Virginia region for over 24 years, providing top-notch pest control services for residential and commercial properties. The company is committed to delivering eco-friendly and reliable solutions for pests, including termites, rodents, ants, and spider pest control . Universal Pest & Termite offers year-round pest prevention plans and customized treatments to keep homes and businesses safe. Universal Pest programs include our “cancel at any time” subscription with no long-term contracts or obligations.For more information or to schedule an inspection, visit www.universalpestandtermite.com or call 757-502-0200.Contact Information:Universal Pest & Termite757-502-0200info@universalpest.com

