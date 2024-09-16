5 Ideas from Global Diplomacy — For the UN Summit of the Future

"5 Ideas from Global Diplomacy" by Marvin Cheung

#1 Hot New Release in IR on Amazon US: “5 Ideas from Global Diplomacy: System-wide Transformation Methods to Close the Compliance Gap and Advance the 2030 SDGs”

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- As backsliding development goals fill headlines, it is becoming increasingly clear that current methods aren’t enough. Through a novel approach known as Transdisciplinary Systems Research, Cheung studied the global change mechanisms and actions necessary to facilitate a system-wide transformation. His work reorients sustainable development around the facilitation of social progress as conceptualized by Meppem and Gill in 1997, rather than the prevailing resource-focused definition by the Brundtland commission in 1987 — that which meets the needs of the present without compromising the ability of future generations to meet their own needs.Cheung’s work consistently emphasizes the importance of interactions. This is demonstrated in the range of theoretical and practical questions with which his book engages, e.g. how can individuals have the power necessary to shift institutional norms? How do ideas float up and shape the global agenda? How can systems research be applied at a global scale for solutions? He brings together diverging ideas through the theory and practice of global diplomacy: the set of principles, methods, and actions to achieve the common goals of the global community. His wit and candor as he navigates the realities of sustainable development make the book a compelling read for a wide audience.As a global governance scholar and business executive, Cheung offers 5 ideas from global diplomacy:1. Health for All: conduct social impact measurement for impact investment through health outcomes to increase coherence2. Culture as infrastructure: empower individuals to build the culture and cultural organizations that allow stakeholders to contest norms’ interpretations and adapt informal constraints in line with the goals of the global community, given the absence of enforcement mechanisms at a global level for formal constraints (i.e. laws and policies)3. Discovery research fund approach: provide small grants for exploratory research, collaborations, and participation in consultation processes4. Transdisciplinary research: encourage higher education institutions to engage local communities and support mutual learning in recognition of the institutions’ roles in issue definition5. Futures studies: offer everyone the opportunity to see themselves as part of our collective future on the rapidly changing Earth.For specific recommended actions, check out the free digital edition of the open access book on the official webpage "5 Ideas from Global Diplomacy" is a must-read for anyone interested in shaping the future of global governance, sustainable development, and our health. It has been featured by the Boards Impact Forum, and the Academic Council on the United Nations System. It has also been included in the online library of the Swiss Academies of Arts and Sciences Network for Transdisciplinary Research. Now available on Amazon , Barnes & Noble, Walmart, and other major retailers globally.

