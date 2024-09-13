Indaru Commits to 51.6% Scope 3 Emissions Cut by 2030, following SBTi methodology

Txema Garitano - Founder & CEO of Indaru

Media consulting firm Indaru commits to ambitious emissions reduction, aligning with Paris Agreement goals.

BARCELONA, SPAIN, September 13, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Indaru https://www.indaru.com/ ), a leading independent media and data consulting firm, today announced that itsgreenhouse gas (GHG) emissions reduction targets have been set following the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) methodology, underscoring the company's commitment to combat climate changeKey Highlights:- Indaru commits to reduce Scope 3 GHG emissions 51.6% per unit value added by 2030 from a 2023 base year- This target aligns with the latest climate science and the goals of the Paris Agreement- Indaru joins a growing group of companies taking ambitious climate action- Indaru's proprietary tool, EcoMetrics, empowers businesses to measure and reduce their digital carbon footprintIndaru's target focuses on Scope 3 emissions, which include all indirect emissions that occur in a company's value chain. This commitment demonstrates Indaru's dedication to addressing its most significant sources of emissions and contributing to global efforts to limit warming to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels.Txema Garitano, CEO of Indaru, stated: "As a company dedicated to helping advertisers extract value from their media investments, we recognize our responsibility to also create value for our planet. To follow SBTi's methodology reinforces our commitment to sustainable business practices and aligns our operations with the urgent need for climate action. Our journey towards sustainability is not just about our own targets, but also about empowering other businesses to take action."The Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) is a collaboration between CDP, the United Nations Global Compact, World Resources Institute (WRI) and the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF).Indaru plans to achieve its target through a combination of strategies, including improving energy efficiency, optimizing digital processes to reduce computational load, and engaging suppliers. Additionally, the company is leveraging its expertise in data science and media to help other businesses reduce their environmental impact.Introducing EcoMetrics: Empowering Businesses to Measure Digital Carbon FootprintAs part of its commitment to sustainability and innovation, Indaru has developed EcoMetrics, a groundbreaking tool designed to help businesses measure and reduce their digital carbon footprint. EcoMetrics provides a comprehensive solution for companies looking to understand and mitigate the environmental impact of their digital activities."With EcoMetrics, we're not just setting our own sustainability targets, we're providing other businesses with the means to do the same," added Garitano. "By measuring the carbon footprint of digital campaigns and websites, companies can make informed decisions to reduce their environmental impact while optimizing their digital strategies."EcoMetrics offers features such as:- ISO-certified solution- Carbon footprint tracking for digital campaigns- Real-time website sustainability analysis- Actionable recommendations for reducing digital carbon emissionsFor more information about Indaru's sustainability efforts, and the EcoMetrics tool, please visit www.indaru.com/ecometrics-measure-digital-co2-footprint/ About IndaruIndaru is an independent media and data consulting firm based in Barcelona, Spain. With a track record of working with global brands such as Samsung, Starbucks, Domino's Pizza, Burger King, Essity, Lipton Tea, and Upfield, Indaru leverages technology and expertise to help advertisers maximize the value of their media investments. The company offers services in media consulting, media audits, and data science applied to marketing, with a growing focus on sustainable digital practices. It has released advanced marketing media mix solutions such as AITA.Note: This press release contains forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those stated in any forward-looking statement based on a number of important factors and risks.

