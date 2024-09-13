ENHYPEN’s ‘THE CITY’ Project v1 ENHYPEN’s ‘THE CITY’ Project v2 ENHYPEN’s ‘THE CITY’ Project v3 ENHYPEN’s ‘THE CITY’ Project v4 ENHYPEN’s ‘THE CITY’ Project v5

ENHYPEN’s ‘THE CITY’ Project: "FATE PLUS" World Tour Wraps Up Successfully in Jakarta

JAKARTA, INDONESIA, September 13, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- ENHYPEN WORLD TOUR “FATE PLUS” THE CITY JAKARTA, the first project of ENHYPEN's ‘THE CITY’ series, officially concluded last week. Since August, the entire series of events from ENHYPEN WORLD TOUR “FATE PLUS” THE CITY JAKARTA received a positive response from ENHYPEN's fans, known as ENGENE.The series of events for ENHYPEN WORLD TOUR “FATE PLUS” THE CITY JAKARTA, organized by HYBE in collaboration with Springboard and supported by Gushcloud , offered various exciting activities such as the ENHYPEN POP-UP STORE and ENHYPEN NORAEBANG PARTY (Sing along Party) held at Neo Soho Mall, the ENHYPEN RANDOM PLAY DANCE at Gate 6 Gelora Bung Karno, Jakarta, and the ENHYPEN ENCORE PARTY at the Panggung Budaya, Taman Mini Indonesia Indah. At the ENHYPEN ENCORE PARTY event, ENGENEs were indulged with two main activities: the ENHYPEN NORAEBANG PARTY and the ENHYPEN FOUNTAIN SHOW.The enthusiasm of fans for ENHYPEN was evident from the high turnout at the ENHYPEN POP-UP STORE located at Neo Soho Mall, West Jakarta, which ran from August 9 to 25. Since its opening, the pop-up store has attracted approximately 10,000 ENGENE, who were eager to purchase exclusive merchandise and capture moments at various photo spots provided. Visitors came not only from the Greater Jakarta area but also from various other cities and even abroad, showcasing the global appeal of this event.Additionally, fan events such as the ENHYPEN NORAEBANG PARTY and ENHYPEN RANDOM PLAY DANCE became fan-favorite gatherings where attendees could sing along to ENHYPEN’s songs together. The excitement reached a peak with the appearance of Pikachu in a batik outfit during the song ‘One and Only,’ energizing the fans to dance and sing along even more enthusiastically. Nearly 1,300 ENGENEs participated in these events.In collaboration with Hotel Indonesia Kempinski Jakarta, ENHYPEN WORLD TOUR “FATE PLUS” THE CITY JAKARTA offered two exclusive room packages designed especially for Indonesian ENGENE: the ENHYPEN Full Experience Deluxe Room Package, which included exclusive ENHYPEN WORLD TOUR “FATE PLUS” THE CITY JAKARTA merchandise and two concert tickets to ENHYPEN WORLD TOUR “FATE PLUS” JAKARTA, and ENHYPEN Experience Deluxe Room Package, which provided exclusive merchandise. All themed rooms were sold out within 20 minutes. This reflected the incredible enthusiasm of fans towards ENHYPEN WORLD TOUR “FATE PLUS” THE CITY JAKARTA.A special collaboration was also realized in the ENHYPEN WORLD TOUR “FATE PLUS” THE CITY JAKARTA project through partnerships with Ubiklan and LiniKini. On August 11, a convoy of 15 online taxis adorned with ENHYPEN images participated in a parade initiated by Ubiklan and Springboard. The convoy circled Jakarta's main roads and ended at Neo Soho Mall. Additionally, ENHYPEN greetings videos were played in 340 screens across the entire KRL Commuter Line network from August 8 to 25, and ENHYPEN videos were also displayed on three large LED screens located in central Jakarta, namely at BCA Tower, Grand Indonesia, and SCBD from August 15 to 25.ENHYPEN WORLD TOUR “FATE PLUS” THE CITY JAKARTA also collaborated with various F&B partners such as Kopi Soe, JumpStart, Menepi Sejenak, Norae, Taeyang Sung, and Kokumi. Each F&B brand released a special menu inspired by ENHYPEN. Over 36,000 food and beverages sold among a total of 6 different F&B brands. Fans could also get specially designed ENHYPEN WORLD TOUR “FATE PLUS” THE CITY JAKARTA cup sleeves with their drinks.The ENHYPEN WORLD TOUR “FATE PLUS” THE CITY JAKARTA concluded with a grand finale at Taman Mini Indonesia Indah. With the theme of ENHYPEN Encore Party, more than 1,700 ENGENEs gathered to celebrate the ENHYPEN WORLD TOUR “FATE PLUS” THE CITY JAKARTA once again through the ENHYPEN NORAEBANG PARTY, followed by the ENHYPEN FOUNTAIN SHOW that gained attention from 2,000 ENGENEs, which featured a spectacular display of dancing fountains enhanced by magnificent lighting and an epic sound system, marking the first time K-Pop tracks from ENHYPEN were featured in such a performance.Equally exciting, Pokémon, which had previously collaborated with ENHYPEN, brought Pikachu to enliven the series of events for ENHYPEN WORLD TOUR “FATE PLUS” THE CITY JAKARTA. Pikachu greeted ENGENE at various events, including the ENHYPEN NORAEBANG PARTY, ENHYPEN RANDOM PLAY DANCE, and ENHYPEN ENCORE PARTY. Additionally, Pikachu was also present for photo sessions with ENGENE at the ENHYPEN POP-UP STORE on August 10, and August 25.The ENHYPEN WORLD TOUR “FATE PLUS” THE CITY JAKARTA was successfully held thanks to the support of sponsors, including BCA. For a month, ENHYPEN successfully transformed Jakarta into an unforgettable experience for ENHYPEN fans in Indonesia.

