Royalty Management Provides Update on Share Repurchase Program

FISHERS, IN, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Royalty Management Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: RMCO ) (“Royalty Management” or the “Company”), an innovative royalty company building shareholder value by acquiring and developing high value assets in a variety of resource-driven and emerging technology industries, is pleased to provide an update on the Company’s previously announced (on April 17, 2024) common stock repurchase program.As of September 12, 2024, the Company has thus far repurchased a total of 31,177 common shares of the company under this board approved repurchase program. Under the program, the Company may purchase up to $2.0 million of its common stock until April 17, 2026 (unless extended further by the Company’s Board of Directors), as market conditions warrant. Royalty Management intends to selectively continue the share repurchases under this program, which may be repurchased in the open market or in privately negotiated transactions, at prices that the Company deems appropriate and subject to market conditions, applicable law and other factors deemed relevant in the Company's sole discretion.About Royalty Management Holding CorporationRoyalty Management Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: RMCO) is a royalty company building shareholder value to benefit both its shareholders and communities by acquiring and developing high value assets in sustainable market environments. The business model focuses on acquiring and structuring cashflow and revenue streams around assets that can support the communities by monetizing the current existing cash flow streams while identifying transitionary cash flow from the assets for the future. For more information visit www.royaltymgmtcorp.com Forward-Looking StatementsThis press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements,” including with respect to the initial public offering. No assurance can be given that the offering discussed above will be completed on the terms described, or at all. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those that will be set forth in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s registration statement and proxy statement/prospectus to be filed with the SEC. Copies will be available on the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov . The information contained in this release is as of the date first set forth above. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.Investor Contact:RedChip Companies Inc.Robert Foley1-800-RED-CHIP (733-2447)Info@redchip.comCompany Contact:Thomas SauveChief Executive Officer(317) 855-9926SOURCE: Royalty Management Holding Corporation

