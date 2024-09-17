Longer Nano: The Portable Engraving Solution

Nano Pro 12W: 5000mm/s Ultra-Fast Engraving with Galvo System The World's First 12W Portable Handheld Laser Engraver Longer Fans Share

CO, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Introducing the Longer Nano Pro 12W, the world’s first 12W portable handheld laser engraver now available on the LONGER official website . Starting at $549.99 for the Nano 6W and $799.99 for the Nano Pro 12W, this versatile tool is designed to enhance DIY and crafting projects and is an ideal option for launching a small business.Key FeaturesAdvanced Field Lens technology enables the Longer Nano Pro 12W to achieve a precision of 0.01×0.01mm. Whether you're engraving intricate jewelry or designing custom home decor, this engraver handles it with remarkable speed and accuracy, boasting engraving speeds up to 5000mm/s by the Galvo system, surpassing similar products by 20%. Its generous work area of 100×300mm² (3.94×11.81 inches) and the ability to cut wood up to 10mm thick make it perfect for many projects. The rotating extender can be adjusted 180° with the Rotary Extension, providing convenience for various engraving scenarios.Highly Versatile and PortableThe Longer Nano Pro 12W is designed with both functionality and convenience in mind. Unlike other portable laser engravers, the Longer Nano series directly supports LaserGRBL and LightBurn, as well as the LaserBurn app developed by LONGER. This exclusive compatibility makes the Nano Pro particularly user-friendly and versatile, allowing you to bring your creativity to life whether you're working from home or in a collaborative space outdoors.Șerban Adrian: “I’ve already started using it and it's incredibly handy!”Valerio Pastorello: “I tried engraving on pencils and pens today. The Nano Pro performed flawlessly from the first try. I love this machine more each time I use it.”Ready to elevate your creative projects? Don’t miss out on the Nano Pro 12W. Click the link to explore more

