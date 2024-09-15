Sabeer Nelli Invites Bloggers and Marketers to Experience Multi-Level Referral Program

TYLER, TX, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sabeer Nelli, CEO and Founder of Zil Money, a leading B2B payment platform, has announced the launch of a Multi-Level Commission Referral Program aimed at business users, bloggers, and marketers. This initiative offers a 50% direct commission on referrals, along with additional commissions for every referral within a user's network, extending up to six levels.

The program aligns with Zil Money's rapid growth, which has seen a 50% month-over-month increase in credit card user volume. By opening this opportunity to a wider audience, the company allows users to earn substantial rewards through the referral of business contacts, making it an attractive option for bloggers and marketers alike.

Participants in the program earn a direct commission of 50% on the first payment of a referred user and an ongoing 5% of that user's monthly subscription for up to 12 months. Beyond the first level, commissions are structured as follows: 16% on second-level referrals, 8% on third-level referrals, 4% on fourth-level, 2% on fifth-level, and 1% on sixth-level referrals.

Moreover, participants can earn 2% of the credit card processing fees (5.9 basis points) from transactions made by their referrals. This multi-level model not only offers ongoing passive income from subscription payments but also from credit card transactions, making it a lucrative opportunity for participants.

To facilitate the referral process, Zil Money provides personalized referral links, customizable coupon codes, and tailored fees to attract new users. The program ensures fairness by adjusting the first payment commission based on any credits applied to the referred user.

Zil Money Corporation, the parent company of OnlineCheckWriter.com - powered by Zil Money, Zil US, and ZilMoney.com, offers an all-in-one platform to simplify business finances. It handles payroll, check creation, and account reconciliation while integrating with over 22,000 banks. Users can manage multiple accounts, create checks, and make payments via ACH, wire transfers, payment links, and credit and debit cards. The platform provides flexible solutions for all business needs.

Zil Money serves over one million users and has processed over $78.5 billion in transactions. The platform's ongoing innovations drive its global growth. The payment SaaS platform is user-friendly and available on both Google Play and the iOS App Store.

