Cyber Senate Announces Highly Anticipated Aviation Cybersecurity Conference 2024 Featuring World-Class Industry Leaders

Premier Aviation Cybersecurity Conference Europe

Global Aviation and Cybersecurity Experts Unite to Tackle Emerging Threats and Strengthen Cyber Resilience Across the Aviation Sector.

Engaging with fellow cybersecurity experts who see the need for technical, legislative, and training improvements inspires me to drive change in my organization.” — Conference Attendee

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the rapid technological advancements and increasing cyber threats facing the aviation sector, the Aviation Cybersecurity Conference serves as a critical forum for industry stakeholders to collaborate, innovate, and strengthen cyber resilience across the global aviation ecosystem.

One of the pivotal discussions at this year’s conference will revolve around PART-IS regulations, a framework designed to enhance security within the civil aviation sector. This regulation is shaping how aviation entities approach information security by providing stricter requirements for cyber risk management and operational resilience.

As the global aviation industry increasingly relies on a vast network of third-party vendors and suppliers, the importance of Supply Chain Cybersecurity and Third-Party Risk Management cannot be overstated. Attendees will learn from leading experts how to mitigate risks within the aviation supply chain, ensuring that all partners and contractors meet stringent cybersecurity standards.

“Third-party vulnerabilities pose an escalating threat to aviation cybersecurity,” says Cyber Senate Director, Jamison Nesbitt. “The introduction of PART-IS regulations underscores the need for organizations across the aviation ecosystem to go beyond securing their internal systems. It is crucial to rigorously assess and continuously monitor the cyber hygiene of their entire supply chain. Additionally, organizations must factor in the convergence of IT and OT systems, which presents ongoing risks not explicitly addressed in PART-IS but remains a critical area for effective risk management.”

Conference sessions will delve into practical strategies for identifying and managing third-party risks, conducting vendor risk assessments, and aligning with international standards to ensure compliance with both PART-IS and broader regulatory requirements.

Event Highlights

This year’s conference boasts a stellar lineup of expert speakers, including thought leaders and senior executives from prominent organizations across aviation, cybersecurity, and government sectors. Attendees will have the unique opportunity to hear from:

Anna Guégan, Senior Technical Programme Manager, EUROCAE

Claire Zaboeva, Emerging Threats Lead, IBM X-Force

Craig Dunn, Head of Cyber M&A Insurance for EMEA, Aon

David Overfelt, Director Information Security – Cybersecurity, Breeze Airways

Eric Olson, Director of Cybersecurity, JetBlue

Farhan Chaudhry, VP Cyber Security Governance, Risk & Compliance & Aircraft Cyber Security, Qatar Airways

James Bore, Managing Director, Bores Group Ltd

Jan Helbing, Managing Partner, GPQ – Gesellschaft für Prozesse und Qualität mbH

John Hird, Air Traffic Management Security Specialist, Eurocontrol

Jude Rwaka, Director IT, RwandAir Ltd

Landry Holi, CEO & Founder, Fairval

Matt Palmer, Director of Jersey Cyber Security Centre, Port of Jersey

Pete Williams, CISO, Manchester Airport Group

Tony Johnson, Head of Cyber Security Operations, Manchester Airport Group

Chairman and Moderator: Rob Orr, Interim CISO / Cybersecurity Consultant, Petriana Ltd – International Cyber Consulting Services

Key Themes and Sessions

Attendees will explore cutting-edge topics and key challenges that define the aviation cybersecurity landscape, including:

Mitigating cyber risks in the air and on the ground

Addressing emerging threats and building resilience

Cybersecurity in airport operations and air traffic management

Aircraft cybersecurity: protecting onboard systems and communications

Governance, risk management, and regulatory compliance in aviation

Supply Chain security and third party risk management

Vulnerability assesments, pen-testing and asset inventory

Navigating IT/OT convergence in Aviation Manufacturing for supply chain assurance

Security by Design

Through interactive panel discussions, roundtables, keynote case study presentations, participants will gain valuable insights into how the aviation sector can adapt to today’s increasingly complex cybersecurity environment. The event promises to facilitate high-level networking opportunities, fostering collaboration between airlines, airports, regulatory bodies, and cybersecurity solution providers.

Why Attend?

The Aviation Cybersecurity Conference 2024 is a must-attend event for cybersecurity professionals, IT leaders, and decision-makers within the aviation industry. Attendees will leave with actionable strategies to combat evolving cyber threats and secure critical infrastructure. The conference will also provide an excellent platform for sharing knowledge, learning from industry pioneers, and building lasting partnerships.

Registration Details

To register for the Aviation Cybersecurity Conference 2024, visit the official event website at www.aviationcybersec.com. Early registration is encouraged as space is limited.

