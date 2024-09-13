Minister Ronald Lamola embarks on Working Visit to United States of America, 12 to 19 Sept

The Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Mr Ronald Lamola, has arrived in Washington D.C. for a Working Visit from 12-19 September 2024.

South Africa enjoys strategic relations with the US and has strong political, economic, and social ties. Bilateral cooperation with the US covers various issues aligned with South Africa’s domestic priorities and the National Development Plan. The US is also the leading source of foreign direct investment, a market for value-added exports and agri-products, technology transfer, development assistance, investment finance, skills development, and tourism for South Africa, thus making a significant contribution to supporting Government efforts to reduce poverty, unemployment, and inequality.

During the visit, Minister Lamola will be engaged in meetings and attend the following engagements:

Congressional Black Caucus Foundation’s 53rd Annual Legislative Conference Roundtable under the theme, Africa Diaspora Forum- Addressing critical issues facing Africa and the Diaspora and discussing solutions including US Policy toward Africa.

Meeting business stakeholders, including the US Chamber of Commerce.

The George Washington University will also host Minister Lamola for a panel discussion on US-South Africa relations.

There will also be an engagement with the Quincy Institute Responsible for State Craft and a meeting with members of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

Minister Lamola believes that this Working Visit will deepen and strengthen the political and economic ties between the two countries.