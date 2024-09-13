Deputy Minister Peace Mabe attends Mpondo Cultural Heritage Festival, 14 Sept

The Deputy Minister of Sports, Arts, and Culture, Ms Peace Mabe in partnership with Lwandlolubomvu Traditional Council invites members of the media to the Mpondo Cultural Heritage Festival. The event will be taking place at the Lwandlolubomvu Great Place in Ntabankulu on the 14 September 2024 from 10h00.

The festival aims at celebrating the African culture during heritage month. Performances will come from various cultural groups. The Deputy Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Peace Mabe will grace the event and deliver the keynote address. As of the programme, the Deputy Minister will also hand over sporting attire to the royal house for distribution to clubs in Ntabankulu.

Members of the media are invited as follows:

Venue: Lwandlolubomvu Great Place in Ntabankulu

Date: 14 September 2024

Time: 10h00

RSVPs: Mthuthuzeli Nqumba, 066 302 5397 │Email: MthuthuzeliN@dsac.gov.za

Enquiries: Ms Zimasa Velaphi, Head of Communications

Cell 072 172 8925

Email: zimasav@dsac.gov.za