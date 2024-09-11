Future Made in Australia (Guarantee of Origin) Bill 2024 [Provisions] and related bills

AUSTRALIA, September 11 - On 12 September 2024, the Senate referred the provisions of the Future Made in Australia (Guarantee of Origin) Bill 2024, Future Made in Australia (Guarantee of Origin Charges) Bill 2024, and Future Made in Australia (Guarantee of Origin Consequential Amendments and Transitional Provisions) Bill 2024 to the Environment and Communications Legislation Committee for report by 31 October 2024.

The closing date for submissions is 26 September 2024.

About this Inquiry:

The Future Made in Australia (Guarantee of Origin) Bill 2024 would establish the voluntary Guarantee of Origin (GO) scheme to track and verify attributes associated with low-emissions products, starting with hydrogen, and establish an enduring certification mechanism for renewable electricity.

The Future Made in Australia (Guarantee of Origin Charges) Bill 2024 would impose charges on different profiles and registered facilities under the GO scheme, including: production, delivery and consumption profiles, power stations, renewable electricity generation and storage facilities, and aggregated systems.

The Future Made in Australia (Guarantee of Origin Consequential Amendments and Transitional Provisions) Bill 2024 would introduce amendments to various Acts to align them with the Future Made in Australia (Guarantee of Origin) Bill 2024.

