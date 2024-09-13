Oraimo by Shenzhen Transsion Holdings Co., Limited Wins Silver in A' Beauty and Cosmetics Industry Awards

Oraimo

Shenzhen Transsion Holdings Co., Limited's innovative personal care series recognized for exceptional design and functionality by international jury.

COMO, CO, ITALY, September 13, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award , a highly respected recognition in the field of cosmetic product design, has announced Shenzhen Transsion Holdings Co., Limited as a Silver winner in the Beauty, Personal Care and Cosmetic Products Design category for their work titled "Oraimo." This prestigious accolade highlights the significance of Oraimo within the Cosmetic Product industry, positioning it as a noteworthy achievement in design excellence.The A' Beauty, Personal Care and Cosmetic Products Design Award holds great relevance for the industry and its customers, as it showcases designs that align with current trends and needs while advancing industry standards and practices. Oraimo stands out for its practical benefits, offering users a high-quality grooming experience through its innovative features and thoughtful design.Oraimo is a comprehensive personal care series that includes a professional hair clipper, hair trimmer, reciprocating razor, and triple head shaver. The design focuses on catering to both professional grooming needs and daily home use, with ergonomic contours and a simple button layout for enhanced ease of use. The high-capacity batteries and fast charging capabilities ensure uninterrupted grooming sessions, while the durable blades, made using diamond-like carbon vacuum deposition technology, provide a smoother hair cutting and shaving experience.This recognition from the A' Beauty, Personal Care and Cosmetic Products Design Award serves as motivation for Shenzhen Transsion Holdings Co., Limited to continue pushing the boundaries of innovation in future projects. By inspiring the brand's team to strive for excellence, this award win has the potential to influence industry standards and foster further exploration in the field of cosmetic product design.Team Members:The award-winning Oraimo personal care series was designed by a talented team consisting of Song Jian, Wenhsien Chiang, Yenchiu Hsu, and Chunhua Tong from Shenzhen Transsion Holdings Co., Limited. Their combined expertise and dedication to creating a high-quality, user-friendly product have been instrumental in the success of this innovative design.Interested parties may learn more at:About Shenzhen Transsion Holdings Co., Limited:Founded in May 2013, Shenzhen Transsion Holdings Co., Limited is a company driven by the spirit of exploration and a desire to change people's lives through innovative smart accessories. Based in China, the company is committed to creating products that make a positive impact on the world, starting with the Oraimo personal care series.About Silver A' Design Award:The Silver A' Design Award recognizes notable designs that demonstrate excellence and innovation in their respective categories. Recipients of this award are acknowledged for their contribution to raising industry standards and advancing the practice of design through their highly functional and aesthetically pleasing creations. The rigorous selection process, based on pre-established evaluation criteria, is conducted by a world-class jury panel of design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics in the field of Beauty, Personal Care and Cosmetic Products Design.About A' Design Award:The A' Design Award is an esteemed international design competition that recognizes superior products and projects across all industries. With a mission to create a better world through the power of good design, the A' Design Award motivates designers and brands to develop innovative solutions that positively impact society. Since its establishment in 2008, the competition has been open to entries from all countries, with a blind peer-review process conducted by an influential jury panel. Winning an A' Design Award provides global recognition and enhanced status within the design community.Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at https://cosmeticproductawards.com

