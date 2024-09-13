R.Evolution Announces Construction Update of Award-Winning Eywa Project in Dubai

Alex Zagrebelny Founder & CEO R.Evolution Real Estate Developer, Mr. Zeeshan Hayder, Managing Director of Ancient Builders Constructions LLC

Ancient Builders Constructions LLC Appointed as Primary Contractor for Pioneering Residential Development

At R.Evolution, we are committed to creating health-centric, aesthetically superior buildings that set new standards for luxury residential living” — Alex Zagrebelny, Founder & CEO of R.Evolution

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, September 13, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- R.Evolution, the international real estate luxury developer , has officially commenced construction of its ground breaking project in Dubai Eywa, Tree of Life. After appointing Ancient Builders Constructions LLC as the primary contractor earlier this year, this milestone follows Eywa's recent recognition as the World’s Best Property and Best International Apartment/Condominium Development at the International Property Awards in London.Ancient Builders Constructions LLC, with its extensive experience spanning nearly 25 years in the UAE’s civil contracting sector, is set to lead the construction of this next-generation building. Eywa is distinguished as the first residential development to seamlessly integrate modern technology with ancient knowledge, earning it both LEED Platinum and WELL Platinum certifications.“At R.Evolution, we are committed to creating health-centric, aesthetically superior buildings that set new standards for luxury residential living” said Alex Zagrebelny, Founder & CEO of R.Evolution. “Ancient Builders Constructions LLC’s expertise and thorough understanding of Eywa’s unique requirements make them an ideal partner for this iconic project.”“We’re honoured to have been granted this project earlier this year and have successfully completed the first phase ahead of schedule, which in itself is a milestone. ABC LLC team understands the project’s intricacies and we are committed to delivering on the vision of Alex Zagrebelny,” said the Mr. Zeeshan Hayder, Managing Director of Ancient Builders Constructions LLC.About R.Evolution:R.Evolution has been at the forefront of innovative architectural design for over 25 years, with a portfolio that spans residential, hotel, office, and infrastructure projects across Europe and the Middle East. Known for its revolutionary approach to real estate, R.Evolution continues to push the boundaries of sustainable, health-focused living environments.

Welcome to Eywa, Winner of World’s Best Property 2023-2024 - London Property Awards

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.