Zil Money Introduces Multi-Level Commission Referral Program for Business Users, Bloggers, and Marketers

TYLER, TX, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zil Money, a leading B2B payment platform, has launched a multi-level commission structure that offers 50% direct commission plus automatic commission addition for every business user's referral chain, up to 6 levels. The leading payment platform that commands 50% month-on-month credit card user volume growth, has opened the referral program to bloggers and referral marketers to attract business owners. This lets users earn rewards by referring their business contacts. The program offers significant earning potential while promoting a trusted financial tool.

The program allows users to continue earning as their referral network grows, with direct commissions of 50% on the first payment of a referred user and 5% of the referred user's monthly subscription for up to 12 months. Beyond the first level, users earn 16% on second-level referrals, 8% on third-level referrals, 4% on fourth-level, 2% on fifth-level, and 1% on sixth-level referrals.

This creates an opportunity for sustained passive income as each level of referrals continues to generate subscription payments. In addition to the subscription-based commission, participants can also earn 2% of the credit card processing fees (5.9 basis points) from their referral transactions.

To make referring easy and customizable, Zil Money offers personalized referral links, adjustable coupon codes, and tailored fees to attract more users. Zil Money has ensured fairness by adjusting the first payment commission based on any credits given to the referred user.

Zil Money Corporation, the parent company of OnlineCheckWriter.com - powered by Zil Money, Zil US, and ZilMoney.com, offers an all-in-one platform that simplifies business finances. The platform handles payroll, check creation, and account reconciliation while integrating with over 22,000 banks. Users can manage multiple accounts, create checks in various formats, and make payments via ACH, wire transfers, payment links, and more, including credit and debit card processing. The platform provides flexible solutions to meet all business needs.

Zil Money serves over one million users and has processed more than $78.5 billion in transactions. Constant innovation and service upgrades fuel the platform's global expansions. The platform is user-friendly and available on mobile via Google Play and the iOS App Store.

