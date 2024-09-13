OnlineCheckWriter.com – powered by Zil Money Offers Check Mail API, Helping Small Businesses with an Affordable Solution

TYLER, TX, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OnlineCheckWriter.com – powered by Zil Money, a leading B2B payment platform- offers Check Mail API service for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) at affordable cost. This service is designed to address the financial challenges many businesses face when dealing with costly payment methods, providing a reliable alternative that cuts down on expenses.

The platform's overnight mail service ranges from First Class Check Mailing for $1.25 to FedEx Overnight USA/Canada for $24.99. businesses can now choose the most cost-effective and time-efficient method for securely sending checks. Each option includes postage, envelope, stamp, and paper charges, making the process seamless and hassle-free.

The payment SaaS platform also offers recurring mail check payments, enabling businesses to automate payment cycles easily. Owners can customize checks, print them on plain paper with any printer, and the platform securely mail them through trusted services like USPS and FedEx.

Zil Money Corporation, the parent company of OnlineCheckWriter.com - powered by Zil Money, Zil US, and ZilMoney.com, simplifies business finances with an all-in-one solution for payroll, check creation, and account reconciliation. It integrates with over 22,000 banks, allowing users to manage multiple accounts and make payments via ACH, checks, wires, payment links, international payments, and credit and debit cards.

OnlineCheckWriter.com - powered by Zil Money, serves over one million users and has processed over $78.5 billion in transactions. Its global growth is driven by ongoing innovation. The platform provides an easy-to-use solution for financial needs, accessible through mobile apps on Google Play and the iOS App Store.

